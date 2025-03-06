Rise in female gamers, creators and leaders in the video game industry according to G2A.COM

New research from G2A.COM finds almost only 30% of women consider themselves to be "definitely" gamers.

According to the latest G2A.COM report, 27.7% of women consider themselves "definitely" gamers, a figure that reflects a constant growth in female participation. Traditionally, it has been perceived that women spend less time playing, but the rise of mobile gaming has opened the doors for more women to enjoy video games. As more women get involved in the industry, role models are being created that inspire new generations to see themselves as creators and protagonists of the technology sector.

Who said video games are for kids? Although the traditional image of a gamer is usually associated with male figures, the reality is much more diverse and nuanced. G2A.COM presents the advances that are promoting the role of women in the world of video games just in time for International Women’s Day. Although challenges remain in the gaming sector, progress towards greater inclusion and diversity is undeniable.

The rise of mobile gaming is changing the rules, despite the persistent gender gap, which in recent years has shown a growing male dominance. This phenomenon has democratized access to digital entertainment, opening new doors for more women to take up video games on their own terms. In fact, 44% of female gamers opt exclusively for mobile devices to enjoy this form of entertainment.

But this change is not only noticeable in the number of female players, but also in the impact they have on the industry. More and more companies are recognizing the importance of having diverse teams to create experiences that resonate with a global audience. And precisely as a reflection of this evolution, the number of women taking on key roles within the sector continues to increase, from video game development and graphic design to programming, community management and leadership positions. In G2A.COM this diversity is already a reality: 40% of its workforce is made up of women, and its top management committee maintains a 50/50 balance, thus ensuring equal representation.

"The tech and gaming industry offers tremendous opportunities for career growth, and female talent is gaining prominence. Although the path can present challenges and moments of rejection, resilience and the ability to learn are fundamental tools to overcome them. It is crucial that we foster inclusive environments where all voices are heard and valued. In G2A.COM we have found that mixed teams, with a good female representation, achieve better results. More than gender, what really matters is curiosity and ambition, qualities that often stand out in the profiles of many women," says Dorota Wróbel, General Manager of G2A.COM.

Education and awareness for an inclusive industry

Promoting gender diversity from an early age, both in access to video games and in training in STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) areas, is a crucial step in building a heterogeneous industry. At the same time, the creation of communities and events dedicated to making female talent visible in the gamer ecosystem, such as exclusive tournaments for women and mentoring programs, are also helping to break down gender stereotypes.

Training women in technology strengthens the video game sector with new perspectives. As more women get involved in the industry, role models are generated that inspire new generations to see themselves as creators and protagonists of the sector. Companies, developers and platforms are joining forces to ensure that talent has greater opportunities for growth and visibility. In this process, the role of the media and social networks is essential to make visible all the success stories of women and send a clear message: video games are for everyone.

For more information, visit www.g2a.com.