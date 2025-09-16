Robert Watts Estate Agents Welcomes Third Generation To The Family Business

The family team at Robert Watts Estate Agents.

Robert Watts Estate Agents is proud to announce that Charlie Watts, grandson of company founder Robert Watts, has officially joined the business as a trainee estate agent at the age of 18.

Charlie represents the third generation of the Watts family to play an active role in the company, continuing a tradition of excellence that began in 1979.

Following in the footsteps of his father John Watts, as well as his Uncle James, Auntie Kate and of course his granddad Bob, Charlie’s appointment underscores the deep family values and continuity that have defined the company for nearly five decades.

“Welcoming Charlie into the business is a proud moment for all of us,” said John Watts.

“It represents not only the continuation of our family legacy, but also our belief in the future.

“We always hoped one of our children would come to work with us, and Charlie brings with him a fresh, young perspective and enthusiasm that will serve our clients and our community for years to come.”

The addition of Charlie to the Robert Watts Estate Agents team ensures the family’s values will remain at the heart of the business for generations to come.

Commenting on his appointment, Charlie said: “I feel very proud to be joining the business my granddad started.

“To now be part of the company is really exciting, and I’m looking forward to learning what it means to become an estate agent.”

Since its founding, Robert Watts Estate Agents has grown to become the market leader in the Bradford and Kirklees area, consistently upholding a reputation for trust, expertise, and outstanding service. Nearly 50 years on, the award-winning estate and letting agents remain committed to blending family tradition with modern innovation.