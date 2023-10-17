Engineering company Rolls Royce has announced that it is set to cut 2,500 jobs worldwide as part of plans to make the company more "streamlined and efficient". (Credit: Getty Images)

Rolls Royce has announced that it is set to cut 2,500 jobs worldwide as the engineering company bids to make the business "more streamlined and efficient".

The Derby-based manufacturers, famed for its cars, currently employs 42,000 people across the world. The company welcomed a new chief executive in January following the departure of Warren East. Tufan Erginbilgic took up the role, with Mr Erginbilgic saying that the job cuts will help to remove "duplication" and deliver better cost efficiency. However, the company has not confirmed which areas of the business will be affected by the cuts.

Mr Erginbilgic said: “We are building a Rolls-Royce that is fit for the future. “That means a more streamlined and efficient organisation that will deliver for our customers, partners and shareholders.