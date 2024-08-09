room2 York Opening 2026 - New Net-Zero Hometel by Lamington Group

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

B-Corp real estate investor and developer, Lamington Group, is delighted to unveil details of its next project under the award-winning, eco hometel brand, room2, with a York property set to start site development this summer, and open in early 2026.

This will be the brand's first in the North of England and continues the group’s leading commitment to take real action on climate change by building and operating net-zero carbon properties.

Located inside the city’s castle walls, room2 York, will offer 116 guest rooms, a meeting space, laundry room, gym, and new Winnie’s cafe and bar concept specialising in home cooked and locally grown food.

Robert Godwin, CEO at Lamington Group said: “room2 York will be a fantastic development that we are delighted to be progressing despite challenging economic conditions. In line with our One Living Planet strategy, we are proud to continue the creation of long term environmental and social value for our partners, guests and community.”

In line with the sustainable ethos at the heart of the room2 brand, the York property is designed to meet operational and embodied net zero standards in accordance with the UKGBC net zero carbon framework, verified in design by Savills Earth. The new hometel is designed to achieve ultra-low energy standards. It will be fully electric, fitted with roof solar panels, showers with wastewater heat recovery and CO2 sensor-controlled ventilation. The hometel has also been designed to meet WELL Platinum, championing the highest standard of health and wellbeing spaces for our guests and team members.

room2 York’s design is based around a concept of ‘modernising medieval’ inspired by the city’s history and architectural heritage. The property’s design will feature reclaimed timber flooring, recycled textiles and restored joinery, evoking a warm and inviting space. Guestrooms will feature bold colours and artistic wallpapers, a signature of room2 hometels, where playful design is celebrated. Stained glass lighting pendants inspired by York Cathedral’s Five Sisters window, will sit alongside carefully selected lighting, upholstery and artwork. As with the brand’s other properties, the room2 team will work with local artists and makers to bring the project to life and provide a platform for the local community.

This development follows Lamington Group’s Net Zero pioneering roadmap, which commits it to building to whole life net zero standards, a world first in hotels, as well as the official verification of net zero in operation of room2 Chiswick by BSI in 2023. room2 currently has four operational locations, in Southampton, Hammersmith and Chiswick, along with the most recent property, room2 Belfast, which opened in October 2023.