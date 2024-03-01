Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Royal Mail is set to increase the price of stamps again next month - the third time in a year. The troubled delivery giant said the price of first-class stamps will increase by 10p to £1.35 and second-class stamps will go up by 10p to 85p.

A first-class stamp cost 95p a year ago before rising to £1.10 in April 2023, followed by another 15p increase in October of last year. The increase follows warnings from the loss-making company about the impact of increasing prices and decreasing demand for letters.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Royal Mail stated that the price rise will go into effect on April 2. Last year, industry regulator Ofcom announced that rises in the price of second-class stamps would be regulated at the rate of inflation until 2029 in an effort to keep letter-sending affordable.

Royal Mail is set to increase the price of stamps again in April

Nick Landon, chief commercial officer at Royal Mail, said: “We always consider price changes very carefully but we face a situation where letter volumes have reduced dramatically over recent years while costs have increased.

“It is no longer sustainable to maintain a network built for 20 billion letters when we are now only delivering seven billion. As a result of letter volume decline, our posties now have to walk more than three times as far to deliver the same number of letters as before, increasing the delivery costs per letter.”

The increase comes just over a month after Ofcom said Royal Mail could be allowed to cut its letter deliveries to five days a week or three, as it warned the UK postal service risked becoming “unsustainable” without reform.

Advertisement

Advertisement