RST EPoS accelerates growth with new retail and hospitality payment technology

Retail Systems Technology Ltd (RST EPoS), a leading provider of pioneering Electronic Point of Sale (EPoS) solutions, has unveiled a significant six-figure investment in an innovative new payment technology aimed at enhancing efficiencies for retail and hospitality businesses.

The strategic investment in TapaPay, which is designed to integrate seamlessly with existing Electronic Point of Sale (EPoS) systems, is set to drive cost savings for the sector by enabling businesses to manage transactions across multiple sales channels, from in-store purchases and table payments to online orders and gift vouchers. The new platform combines credit card terminals that link directly to EPoS systems or operate independently via portable devices with built-in menu functionality – allowing businesses to take orders and process payments at the table.

By eliminating the need for multiple payment providers, TapaPay reduces administrative complexity, lowers transaction fees, and enhances the customer experience. The system is designed to support organisations of all sizes, including coffee vans, cafés, fast-food outlets, bars, restaurants, hotels and retail stores.

RST EPoS has unveiled a significant six-figure investment in an innovative new payment technology aimed at enhancing efficiencies for retail and hospitality businesses. Pictured (left to right) are; James Joyce, Director of Operations & Business Development, Haymarket Belfast; and David Patterson, Account Manager, RST EPoS.

Darren Bradley, Sales Director at RST EPoS, highlighted the impact of TapaPay for retail and hospitality businesses;

"With TapaPay, businesses no longer need to juggle multiple payment providers. Our fully integrated system ensures smooth transactions, reduces costs, and helps businesses operate more efficiently. Our investment in state-of-the-art systems like TapaPay emphasises our dedication to equipping our clients with tools they need to streamline operations, drive sales, and deliver exceptional customer experiences.”

This latest investment in TapaPay technology marks a new phase of growth for RST EPoS as it continues to innovate in response to the changing needs of the retail and hospitality industries, expand its presence across the UK and Ireland, and grow its 30-strong team.

Established in 1977, RST EPoS has been at the forefront of retail and hospitality technology for almost 50 years, growing from a family-run business to a market-leading supplier of EPoS technology. Serving thousands of customers across the retail and hospitality industries, including hotels, restaurants, retail chains and fast-food establishments, the Derry~Londonderry based business has additional offices in Belfast, Dublin and Liverpool.

Darren continued:

"As we advance our ambitious growth plans across the UK and Ireland, we are delighted to strengthen our commitment to providing reliable and forward-thinking EPoS solutions that businesses can count on.

“Our focus has always been to support retail and hospitality businesses with real, hands-on expertise, and as our client base continues to grow, we remain dedicated to setting new industry standards and helping businesses of all sizes thrive in an increasingly digital world."

RST EPoS’ trusted solutions are used by leading brands such as The Stock Exchange at Haymarket Belfast, The Beannchor Group (Belfast), McCaffertys Group (UK, Ireland & Spain), Harry’s Shack (Portrush), Flame Restaurant (Belfast), Mourne Seafood Bar (Dundrum), The Lyric Theatre (Belfast), Chester Cathedral, The Ebrington Hotel (Derry~Londonderry), Tiger Rock East Asian Restaurants (Liverpool), and Bunk Cocktails & Wings (operating across Nottingham, Derby, Sheffield, and Leicester), highlighting the company's ability to deliver reliable and effective EPoS solutions tailored to diverse business needs.

As RST EPoS continues to expand its presence in the UK and Ireland, its investment in advanced payment solutions like TapaPay reflects the company’s dedication to driving digital transformation in retail and hospitality, delivering cutting-edge solutions that empower businesses to reduce costs, optimise efficiency and maximise profitability in an increasingly competitive market.

To find out more about TapaPay and other services from RST EPoS, visit https://www.rstepos.com/