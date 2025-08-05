Rug giant appoints new global COO to drive international growth

Lee Fox, COO of global rug and mat giant Kleen-Tex

Global rug and mat giant Kleen-Tex Industries Inc has announced the appointment of Lee Fox as its new Chief Operating Officer.

Lee has been an integral part of Kleen-Tex’s journey for over 25 years, having built a wealth of product and technical knowledge, deep industry expertise, exceptional leadership, and unwavering commitment to drive high performance within the firm’s global teams.

In his previous role as Global Director of Business Development, Lee led key business initiatives aligned to the firm’s vision, mission and development of its goals, which have and will significantly advance Kleen-Tex’s strategic approach.

In this new role, Lee will be responsible for all Operations and Commercial aspects of the business, continuing to drive innovation and impact across the company.

Speaking on his new role, Lee said: “At Kleen-Tex, we’re building something lasting – a business that’s collaborative, customer-focused, and fit for the future.

“With over 25 years here, I’ve seen firsthand how quality, customer experience, innovation and people power our global success.

“Now, I want to create a culture where our regions learn from each other, share best practices, become the best they can and move forward to achieve our ambitious goals.”

Lee’s appointment comes as Kleen-Tex’s impressive growth continues – and follows the recent appointment of Jane Wright, who joined the firm as UK Sales Manager (North and Midlands), earlier this year.

Kleen-Tex, which also sells its popular Turtle Mat product in the UK, recently announced the launch of its flagship wash+dry brand in the UK. The firm is well established in the US, South America, Asia and across Europe, and is now focused on further growing its UK footprint.