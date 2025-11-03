Rushmoor is the most productive areas in the UK

The UK's 10 most productive areas in 2023

A new study has revealed Rushmoor in Hampshire is the UK’s most productive area, with the average full-time worker adding £159,241 of value per year, nearly double the average for England of £80,236 per year.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Field management software experts Re-flow Field Management determined the most productive areas of the UK by analysing the latest Office for National Statistics data on how much value was produced per hour worked in each area in 2023.

Rushmoor in Hampshireis the UK’s most productive area, with workers adding £84.13 of value per hour worked. This is nearly double the average for England of £42.39 of value added per hour worked. When applied to a full year of work, equivalent to 1,892.8 hours of work for the average full-time worker in the UK, the average full-time worker in Rushmoor adds £159,241 of value across a calendar year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The City of London is the UK’s second most productive area, with £79.02 of value added per hour worked, 86.4% above the English average. The average full-time worker in the Square Mile produces £149,569 across a full year.

London overall is comfortably the most productive region of the UK. Workers in the capital add £53.96 of value per hour worked (£102,135 per year per full-time worker), 28.5% above the average for the UK. This is over 20 percentage points above the South East in second place, where workers add £45.22 of value per hour worked (£85,592 per year per full-time worker), 7.7% above the UK average.

Runnymede in Surrey is the third most productive local authority, with its workers producing £76.93 per hour worked, 81.5% more than the English average. The average full-time worker in Runnymede adds £145,613 of value per year.

Tower Hamlets in London is the fourth most productive area in the UK. Workers average £72.96 of value added per hour worked, 72.1% above the average for England of £42.39. Across a full year, a full-time worker in Tower Hamlets averages £138,099 of value added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Three Rivers workers produce £70.03 of value per hour worked and £132,533 across a full year for the average full-time worker in the Hertfordshire area. This is the fifth best in the UK and 65.2% more than the English average of £42.39 of value added per hour.

Slough is the UK’s sixth most productive area. Workers produce 61% more value than the English average at £68.24 per hour. Across a full year, the average full-time worker in the Berkshire town adds £129,165 of value.

Elmbridge workers produce £66.33 of value per hour, 56.5% more than average and the seventh most productive area overall. The average full-time worker in the Surrey area produces £125,549 of value in a year.

Westminster is the eighth most productive area, with its workers adding £64.05 of value per hour worked, 51.1% more than the average for England. A full-time worker in Westminster adds £121,234 of value in a full year on average.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Spelthorne is ninth. The Surrey district’s workers produce £62.43 of value per hour worked, 47.3% above average. A full year’s worth of work from a full-time worker in Spelthorne adds an average of £118,168 of value.

Rounding out the top 10 is Swindon, with its workers adding £62.05 of value per hour worked, 46.4% above the English average. The Wiltshire town’s full-time workers average £117,448 of value added in a full year.

“Productivity is a cornerstone of any healthy economy,” commented Ashley Wing, CMO of Re-flow Field Management . “Strong productivity usually shows that businesses have plenty of opportunities to operate profitably. Historically, strong productivity has also been linked to increased wages for workers, allowing for better living standards and increased economic opportunity.

He continued: “What is fascinating to see is how the most productive areas of the UK tend to be found near major airports. Most of the top 10 areas are either near or contain airports, which shows how significant strong air transport links can be to an economy.”