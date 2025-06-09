RWK Goodman achieves year of major growth for Health & Social Care team

Care sector specialist RWK Goodman has achieved growth of more than a third across its Health & Social Care team over the course of the last year, complemented by a number of complex transactions for expanding operators backed by REITs.

The team has achieved year-on-year growth of 34% over the last financial year alongside the steady expansion of its capacity across London and the South West, welcoming six new members to the team able to support on all aspects of adult and children’s care and education from acquisitions, disposals, refinance and development work to specialist regulatory requirements and employment matters.

The results mark a strong affirmation of the team’s strategic focus on the mid-market, providing support to expanding operators and those looking to depart from the sector.

Headlining the transactional work for the team is the large-scale sale and leaseback of 10 homes for a 39 home care group to a US REIT, and advising a 30-home group in the acquisition of two further homes, also backed by a US REIT.

RWK Goodman partner Hazel Phillips said the firm’s Health & Social Care team achieved their best year on record in the most recent financial year.

Other notable transactions include acting for a five-home group in the addition of 104 beds to their portfolio through the purchase of two new homes and refinance, and advising the shareholders of the Oakview Care Group in the sale of three specialist care homes to leading care provider Cygnet.

Hazel Phillips, Partner and Head of the firm’s Health & Social Care team, said: “It’s a privilege to be able to work in a sector where all our clients are so focused on ensuring the people in their trusted care have the best access to quality care possible, and we’re delighted to be able to support them in navigating the challenges they face when it comes to building that sustainably.

“This last financial year has been the team’s best on record, and we’re grateful that our clients and contacts continue to value our commitment to a hands-on and agile approach to transactional work, providing key project management and legal skills needed to help clients focus on delivering high-quality care.”

Tracing its lineage back to 1873, RWK Goodman is a top 100 law firm advising clients across 36 specialist areas from seven offices along the M4 from Bristol to London. Clients include individuals through to multi-national FTSE and international companies, and the firm is a founding member of international independent law firm network Interleges.

RWK Goodman’s Health & Social Care team is a market leader, with in-depth knowledge and experience from lawyers across London, Thames Valley and the South West.

As the legal partners for a number of care associations and bodies such as the Care Association Alliance, NASS, NASAP, and the Outstanding Society, the firm provides strategic, pragmatic, and insightful solutions built out of a strong understanding and familiarity with the ever-changing social care landscape.