Against the hostile backdrop of the cost-of-living crisis, Brits bid farewell to several much-loved shops as the UK high street continued to take a battering in 2023. While struggling retailers such as Wilko and M&Co look to reopen physical stores after falling into administration, iconic brands such as Cath Kidston and Paperchase are now absent from the high street.

It's not been an easy year for UK stores as retail giants such as M&S, Next and New Look closed more shops in a bid to cut costs. But for some, the outlook was even more gloomy, with a few historic brands unable to save their physical stores from total obscurity.

Here's a round-up of the shops to close in 2023.

Which shops did we lose for good in 2023?

Paperchase

In January 2023, a difficult period marked by disappointing sales led to Paperchase collapsing into administration. However, a deal was struck with Tesco shortly after, and the supermarket took on ownership of the brand and intellectual property of Paperchase.

Unfortunately, the deal did not include Tesco taking on Paperchase’s brick-and-mortar stores and in March 2023, the company announced it was closing all its remaining shops across the UK - leaving 820 employees at risk. Paperchase’s previous owners include WHSmith and the now-defunct US bookseller Borders.

Cath Kidston

Back in 2020, the fashion retailer, which had stores across the UK confirmed it would not reopen for trading once the coronavirus lockdown ended. In May 2023, the retailer was bought out by Next but the sale did not include the physical stores.

The retailer fell into administration in April 2020 in the throes of the Covid pandemic. It shut all of its UK stores and online website.

Next bought the brand name, domain names and intellectual property for £8.5 million. Although four brick-and-mortar stores continued to trade alongside the website after the sale - they have both now closed for good.

Cath Kidston is famous for its floral designs, vintage-style clothes and homeware. It first launched on the British high street in 1993.

McColls

Following its takeover by Morrisons in 2022, around 400 McColls stores have now been rebranded as the original stores are set to be transformed within two years. As the supermarket chain works through McColl's estate, Morrisons is said to have 1,000 'Daily' stores trading by the end of 2023.

Hunter boots

Popular footwear company Hunter Boot Limited collapsed into administration in June 2023, owing creditors £112.8 million. The firm’s collapse led to its only UK retail outlet in Oxfordshire closing for good.

However, the company was acquired by Authentic Brands Group, earlier this month in a pre-pack administration deal worth nearly £100 million. The US brand - which also owns Ted Baker, Juicy Couture and Reebok - now owns the name and intellectual property of Hunters Boots.

The 160-year-old British company is known for its posh Wellington boots that have been worn by notable figures such as Kate Middleton and Kate Moss.

