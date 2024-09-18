Saïd Business School, University of Oxford, partners Coursera for world-class business education

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Coursera, one of the world’s leading online learning platforms, has today announced that it is partnering with Saïd Business School, University of Oxford (Oxford Saïd) to bring world-class business education to the platform’s 155 million learners.

The partnership with Oxford Saïd is one of several significant collaborations announced at Coursera’s annual conference in Las Vegas. Coursera has today also unveiled new content partnerships with top universities including Escuela Universitaria Real Madrid Universidad Europea, IMD Business School, and the University of London; and top industry partners including Amazon, Johns Hopkins Medicine, and XBOX.

Oxford Saïd initially plans to launch 4 Specializations on the Coursera platform, each covering key contemporary subjects at the intersection of business, management, finance, sustainability and technology, including:

ESG and Sustainable Financial Strategy

Fintech

Cyber Security for Business Leaders

MBA Fundamentals

The partnership combines the expertise offered by Oxford Saïd’s pre-eminent position in the business education world - it possesses the world’s top-ranked Executive MBA program (QS Global EMBA Ranking 2024), and the world’s highest-ranked MSc in Financial Economics (QS Top Universities) - with Coursera’s pre-eminence in the online learning space.

This partnership will allow Coursera to:

Provide its 155 million learners with access to high-quality, in-demand, and industry-aligned content that aligns with the demands of today's rapidly evolving business landscape.

Further its mission to improve access to educational programs from the world’s very best universities and industry partners.

Offer aspiring business leaders the chance to upskill at speed and scale, with Coursera’s Specializations portfolio designed to equip learners with essential career skills in as few as three to six months.

“Oxford Saïd is an ideal partner for Coursera, being exceptionally well-aligned with our mission” said Jeff Maggioncalda, Coursera CEO. “Learners at Oxford Saïd come to study their MBA from over 60 nations, embodying our commitment to bring the world’s best education to everyone, everywhere, irrespective of geographical location. Their courses are carefully curated to combine a rigorous exploration of theoretical content with the skills most needed for workplace readiness, and have been repeatedly validated by independent analysts as among the world’s very finest. We are confident that this partnership will offer our learners an exceptional opportunity to access the very best education the world has to offer.”

Caroline Williams, Director of Oxford Saïd Online, said: “At Oxford Saïd, we are committed to empowering learners across the globe by making our faculty’s research and expertise accessible to all. Through this new partnership with Coursera, we are expanding our course offerings to ensure that everyone, regardless of their background or location, can benefit from world-class education tailored to their needs and aspirations.”

Coursera currently supports the skills development of over 4 million learners in the United Kingdom, who have enrolled for over 7.2 million courses, and recorded over 7 million learning hours on the platform. The partnership with Oxford Saïd sees Coursera continue to expand its extensive online business education portfolio, which currently includes 14 Business and Management degrees - including 4 MBAs and one Executive MBA - and over 2,000 short courses, Professional Certificates, and Specializations in the Business domain.