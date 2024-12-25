Sainbury's and Matalan issue urgent jewellery recall of Beeline Belly Bar over 'serious chemical risk'

Rahmah Ghazali
By Rahmah Ghazali

Live Reporter

25th Dec 2024, 9:40am
Sainsbury's and Matalan have urgently recalled the Beeline Belly Bar, a flower-themed belly-button piercing accessory, due to a "serious chemical risk."

The product, a popular stocking filler, was found to contain "elevated levels" of nickel, a metal known to cause allergic reactions.

In a joint warning, both retailers said: “Wearing this belly bar can cause allergic reactions,” a Beeline spokesperson said, adding that the nickel content exceeded legal limits. The jewellery poses a heightened risk for individuals with piercings, as prolonged skin contact increases the likelihood of irritation.

The Office for Product Safety and Standards confirmed the findings. It said: "The product presents a chemical risk as elevated levels of nickel were found." It warned that nickel is a "skin sensitiser" capable of triggering allergic reactions during "prolonged contact."

The UK Health and Security Agency (UKHSA) also highlighted the risks, cautioning that exposure to high levels of nickel can lead to contact dermatitis. "Skin exposure to nickel or its compounds can lead to skin irritation and allergic contact dermatitis (an immunological reaction leading to skin sensitisation expressed as reddening/rash on the skin)," the agency said.

Stringent EU regulations on nickel content have significantly reduced exposure in recent years, but incidents like this highlight the importance of adherence to safety standards. The UKHSA advised that any use of the product should be "ceased immediately" if symptoms such as redness or rash occur.

Beeline, the product's supplier, issued an apology to customers, saying that it had removed the belly bar from sale “in order to guarantee the greatest possible protection” for consumers. "During follow-up checks, an elevated nickel value was found in a part of the belly bar which exceeds the legal limit," a spokesperson said.

Customers can return the product, even without a receipt, to partner stores for a full refund. The company assured buyers of its commitment to safety, stating: "Product safety is our and our partner's top priority. If you have any further questions, please contact us as supplier of this product via: [email protected]."

