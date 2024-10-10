Sani/Ikos hospitality Group participates in the UN Climate Week in New York City

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sani/Ikos Group is actively participating in the meetings and discussions on sustainable development organized by the United Nations in New York, as part of this year’s Climate Week, which runs until September 29. Sani/Ikos is the only hospitality group invited to present its work during the SDG Interviews, in recognition of its contribution to the transition towards sustainability. A member of the UN Global Compact, Sani/Ikos Group consistently promotes sustainable tourism in the Mediterranean, through innovative environmental programmes and initiatives to support society and the economy, in line with the 17 UN Sustainable Development Goals.

The UN General Assembly, which frames Climate Week NYC, is one of the largest and most significant global forums for promoting sustainability and climate action. This year’s event includes over 600 meetings and activities across the city, bringing together prominent international figures from business, government, civil society, and the scientific sector.

Through its Sustainability and Corporate Social Responsibility Director, Eleni Andreadis, Sani/Ikos Group takes part in a series of interviews conducted by the United Nations. These interviews feature diplomats, policymakers, heads of international organizations, and corporate leaders pioneering sustainability efforts, with the goal of sharing best practices across industries and fostering international collaboration. All interviews are broadcast globally via CNBC’s network.

“At the heart of our company since its inception, sustainability has shaped our bold aspirations for luxury hospitality, evolving alongside our business and the urgent global challenges we face”, says Eleni Andreadis, during her interview. “We are committed to achieving net zero emissions, ensuring zero waste reaches our landfills, as well as protecting biodiversity through robust partnerships with NGOs and scientific institutions, to name a few of our key initiatives”.

Sani/Ikos Group’s ESG strategy is centered on three key pillars: sustainable hotel operations that strive towards decarbonization, resource preservation and a circular economy model; local biodiversity protection; and local community and vulnerable groups’ support, as well as growth and equal opportunities for all employees.

By 2030, the Group aims to achieve net zero carbon emissions – 20 years ahead of today’s EU target- through investments in energy efficiency, renewable energy sources, electrification of facilities and fleet, as well as carbon absorption and offsets. Sani Resort and Ikos Resorts are already carbon neutral, sourcing 100% renewable electricity, with certifications such as LEED and BREEAM being achieved for new and renovated properties, while all resorts are on track to fully eliminate single use plastic by the end of 2024.

The Group’s environmental strategy also includes AI-enabled solutions to reduce food waste, composting of organic and garden waste, wastewater treatment plants to recycle all water for irrigation, and recycling of more than 20 streams – among other initiatives. The Group also partners with scientific institutes and NGOs to protect Mediterranean ecosystems, from coastal forests and wetland birds to resident dolphin and bee populations, involving guests in outdoor learning eco-programmes. Sani/Ikos Group's commitment to local communities extends beyond the environment, with the Group supporting over 40 non-profits annually with a focus on vulnerable children and women, as well as promoting education and employment opportunities with special emphasis on gender equality.

“Responsible tourism benefits both travellers and local communities. For countries heavily reliant on this industry, as we are in our part of the world, it can be a crucial driver of transformation moving us closer to a sustainable future, playing a key part in safeguarding the ecosystems that make the Mediterranean so unique, as well as improving quality of life for local residents", says Eleni Andreadis during her SDG interview at the Climate Week NYC.

With 12 world-class, luxury beach resorts in Greece and Spain, Sani/Ikos Group continues its expansion in the Mediterranean, with three new Ikos resorts under development in Greece (Crete), Spain (Marbella), and Portugal (Algarve), scheduled to launch operations between 2026 and 2028. The Group continues to invest in the unparalleled, high-quality hospitality experiences offered at Sani Resort and Ikos Resorts.