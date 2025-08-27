SAS Daniels sponsors People’s Choice Awards

(L to R): Bird, Evie, Molly, Lorraine, Mayor of Stockport Cllr Kerry Waters, Mayoress Wendy Nadin, Shirin, Katie Hodson & Lucy

Leading Cheshire-based law firm SAS Daniels sponsored the recent People’s Choice Awards at the Centenary Open Exhibition of the Stockport War Memorial Art Gallery, held from Sunday 22nd June to Sunday 24th August. The exhibition marked the 100th anniversary of the gallery and provided an opportunity to highlight the creativity and commitment of local artists.

During the summer, more than 1,500 visitors attended the exhibition, with over 1,000 votes cast to determine the People’s Choice Award winners. The results were announced on Saturday, August 9 by the Mayor of Stockport Cllr Kerry Waters and the Mayoress Wendy Nadin.

In the Children’s Category, first place was awarded to Evie for Pickle, a pencil sketch of a cat. Second place went to Molly for her colourful work, Axolotl, while third place was awarded to Hursthead Infant School for its fabric wash artwork, Stockport Viaduct.

In the Adults Category, first place went to Shirin for Sad Child, a portrait noted for its detail and expression. Lorraine was awarded second place for The Doctor’s Surgery, a mixed media piece, and third place was given to Bird for Limb-o, a street scene with a distinctive sky.

The Michael Hartley Rose Award, sponsored by the Art Guild and established in memory of Michael Hartley Rose, was presented to Tianna for Doppelganger, a portrait that explores ideas of identity. This award is given to a young artist aged between 17 and 25, in support of emerging talent.

SAS Daniels underlined its commitment to the event by donating prizes for the awards ceremony, awarding monetary prizes to the top three entries in both the adult and children’s categories, with £150 presented to each first-place winner.

Katie Hodson, partner, head of employment and joint-head of Stockport office at SAS Daniels, commented:“SAS Daniels has a long-standing history of community involvement across Cheshire, and supporting cultural projects such as the Centenary Open Exhibition is an important part of that commitment. We were delighted to sponsor the People’s Choice Awards and to see such strong participation from across the community, with a diverse range of ages and artistic styles represented.

“It is always encouraging to witness events that celebrate creativity and bring people together, and we congratulate all of the winners and participants. We remain dedicated to supporting initiatives that contribute to the cultural life of Cheshire in meaningful ways.”

