Scaling fast without losing flavour: lessons in rapid international growth

Doner Shack

Doner Shack is entering a major new phase, with launches now underway in the US, UAE and Europe. But this isn’t a quick move; it’s the result of five years of careful planning. Since 2020, the team has been focused on building strong supply chains, setting up a flexible franchise model, and making sure the brand is ready to scale in the right way.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In this article, co-founders of Doner Shack, Sanj Sanghera and Laura Bruce, share their expert advice on growing a global food brand without losing sight of quality, consistency or identity. From adapting menus to suit local tastes to navigating complex regulations, they break down what it really takes to go international and stay true to your brand.

Doner Shack’s global expansion is no accident. For five years, the team has focused on building solid foundations, setting up reliable supply chains, securing legal protections, registering trademarks and creating the right systems to support international growth. The team carried out detailed market research to understand where its concept would land best, with a clear focus on regions that welcome emerging food brands.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The US was always high on the list, while Europe showed strong interest in trusted names within the kebab space. In Asia, with franchising on the rise and little direct competition, Doner Shack saw a clear opportunity to lead with something fresh and different.

“If you look at the history of the QSR industry, there’s a clear pattern. First burgers, then pizza in the ’80s, followed by chicken brands in the early 2000s. Many of those concepts started small and have grown steadily ever since. For us, the kebab sector is the next big opportunity,” explained Sanj. “There’s been a growing number of independents opening kebab shops, shawarma spots and traditional Turkish restaurants. What typically happens in those situations is that a fragmented independent scene eventually transitions into a structured QSR model, and that's exactly where we position ourselves.”

When it comes to scaling, Doner Shack keeps things simple. Rather than juggling many suppliers or owning manufacturing facilities, the brand works with just three meat suppliers across their key regions. Each supplier follows distinct recipes developed in partnership with spice manufacturers, making quality control much easier. Their menu centres on three core ingredients – meats, breads and sauces – which form the basis of most dishes.

This focused approach helps maintain consistency across continents. The only real changes come from adapting to local tastes: using 100% beef doner in the Americas and UK, a tender veal-based version in Europe, and a lamb and chicken blend for India, where beef is rarely consumed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“One of the biggest mistakes brands make is measuring success just by how many sites they’ve opened,” added Laura. “For emerging brands like ours, real success starts with building the right infrastructure. That means having reliable access to quality ingredients, consistently delivering our recipes, and securing fair terms with suppliers so our franchisees can thrive. While the market may eventually focus on location numbers, our priority has always been setting strong foundations for sustainable, long-term growth.”

Looking ahead, Doner Shack is gearing up for its U.S. debut, with deals already signed and locations secured – it’s now full steam ahead to get the restaurants open. With the groundwork laid, the focus is on bringing the brand’s fresh take on quick service dining to American audiences. Southeast Asia remains firmly on the expansion map, while the Middle East continues to show strong interest.

“We’re taking a careful and deliberate approach because these partnerships will be the foundation for our growth over many years to come. We’ve seen first-hand how the right partners can supercharge a market, and in the U.S. especially, we want to get it right from day one,” concluded Sanj.

For further information about Doner Shack, visit www.donershack.com/