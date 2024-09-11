Sci-Tech Daresbury digital design specialist merges with Midlands group

A Sci-Tech Daresbury campus company with a reputation as a leader in bespoke engineering and specialist IT support services has merged with a rapidly growing Midlands-based group that provides engineering design solutions.

The business, ac&e, is part of the 20-strong industrial digitisation technology cluster at Sci-Tech Daresbury. It has joined forces with The Ingenium Group, which already operates several companies created by the engineering-tech entrepreneur Bipin Patel.

Founded in 1987, ac&e (applied computing and engineering) enables organisations of all sizes to enhance productivity and innovation through bespoke technical computing and simulation. It works across a broad spectrum of sectors including automotive, aerospace, marine, defence, power, utilities, food and plastics.

In becoming part of The Ingenium Group, ac&e has joined a portfolio featuring three other businesses focused on servicing complex engineering demands. These are led by EnginSoft UK, which operates from a headquarters in Coventry and is one of the leading technology transfer specialists in the field of Simulation Based Engineering Science. The Ingenium Group also owns Strategic Water, which creates software solutions for the water industry, and Optimised Systems Ltd, a management consultant focused on technical businesses.

Anthong Mosquera

Anthony Mosquera, Design Services Director at ac&e, said “We are delighted to become part of The Ingenium Group and to have EnginSoft UK as our sister company. Our combined capabilities strengthen our ability to support our customers and their design and analysis activities and to meet their need for faster product development and reduced time to market. We provide a complete range of simulation and technical computing services, including world leading design and manufacturing simulation software, training and support, consultancy and computing optimisation.”

The Ingenium Group CEO, Bipin Patel, commented, “This agreement represents Ingenium’s first strategic acquisition, and we hope to follow it with more acquisitions as we continue on our growth journey. There is already a lot of synergy between ac&e and EnginSoft UK and believe this addition to the group will to allow us to further our goals and better serve our customer base.”

John Leake, Director of Business Growth at Sci-Tech Daresbury, commented: “So much great science and innovation is the product of collaboration and bringing great minds and capability together and we wish ac&e and The Ingenium Group every success in this new structure. We have a powerful cluster of companies and organisations with expertise in industrial digitisation technologies from local home-grown businesses such as Asset Handling and Breathe Technologies to international powerhouses such as IBM and Applied Materials. This is complemented by the work of the Hartree Centre enabling advanced manufacturing companies to take advantage of AI and data analytics technologies. ac&e is an active member of our community, having worked closely on projects with other companies and organisations on the campus to deliver mutual commercial benefits. It’s pleasing to see ac&e flourish and forward its ambitions by join forces with an ambitious group.”