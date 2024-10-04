Scotland Manufacturing and Supply Chain Conference & Exhibition returns

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Businesses from across Scotland are set to descend on the annual Scotland Manufacturing & Supply Chain Conference & Exhibition which will be returning to the Scottish Event Centre (SEC) Glasgow later this month.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The two-day event which will include a wide range of speakers and exhibitors from across the sector is set to highlight the key trends and challenges facing the Scottish industry.

Following a successful run with the Belfast and Dublin shows earlier this year, Colin Murphy, Managing Director of Premier Publishing & Events, said: “The conference promises a dynamic program with free workshops, keynote speakers, and a diverse array of exhibitors showcasing the latest technological solutions and business services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This event is a golden opportunity for anyone involved in the manufacturing industry to gain valuable insights, make meaningful connections, and discover cutting edge advancements that are shaping the future.”

Scotland Manufacturing & Supply Chain Conference & Exhibition

Sponsored by Scottish Engineering, the industry membership and representative body for manufacturing and engineering, the event will cover various themes including 3D Printing, Digital Manufacturing, Lean & Continuous Improvement, Robotics & Automation, Research & Development, Precision Engineering, Sustainability, Procurement, Exports and much more.

An line-up of manufacturing leaders, academics and government agencies will deliver a blend of keynote addresses and debates, with the full programme to be announced over the coming weeks.

The Scotland Manufacturing & Supply Chain Conference & Exhibition will act as a national platform, bringing together key stakeholders from across the entire manufacturing landscape.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Business owners and professionals from sectors such as food and drink, energy, renewables, electronics, aerospace, pharmaceuticals, medtech, healthcare, construction, textiles, procurement, high-tech manufacturing, and precision engineering will have the opportunity to benefit from the event’s wide-ranging networking opportunities.

Speaking on the variation that will be brought together under one roof, Colin Murphy said: “We are delighted to be in Glasgow for the 3rd Manufacturing & Supply Chain Conference and Exhibition. The event will be held over 2 days for the first time due to the overwhelming support form the manufacturing community in Scotland and the north of England.

“The speaker and exhibitor line up is the most exciting we have created since the event launched three years ago. I would like to thank Scottish Engineering in particular for their continued support in developing this event into a world class experience.”

Once boasting the most sophisticated shipbuilding industry in the world, the manufacturing sector in Scotland has changed rapidly in recent years and, following a period of sharp decline in the 1980s and 1990s, it has now been regenerated and successfully diversified.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Employing more than 170,000 people, Scotland’s manufacturing sector currently accounts for over half of the country’s international exports, making it an incredibly poignant industry to be clued up on.

The Scottish manufacturing industry continues to navigate the challenges brought on by the digital revolution and Industry 4.0. These disruptive forces are creating both hurdles and opportunities for manufacturers and their supply chains, requiring them to adapt by integrating new technologies and upskilling their workforce.

In recent years, innovative technologies and approaches have led to significant improvements in organisational processes, and the Conference & Exhibition will provide a valuable platform to showcase these advancements to industry professionals.

Registration for the 2024 Scotland Manufacturing & Supply Chain Conference & Exhibition on October 23 and 24 at SEC, Glasgow is free. Tickets are available from manufacturingexposcotland.com/register