Scottish ad agency acquired three years after launch

Deal: Gavin Bell.

Scottish ad agency Yatter has been acquired by a Liverpool firm just three years after its formation.

Yatter, the Edinburgh-based paid advertising agency, has been acquired by ecommerce specialist Velstar just three years after formation.

The company has enjoyed consistent growth since starting out in 2021, currently managing over £10 million in annual client ad spend.

A leading Scottish PPC and paid social agency, Yatter has a portfolio of 60-plus clients including Loch Lomond Group and Countrywide, employing 12 people in the capital. No jobs are under threat as a result of the agreement, which sees Yatter become the only Shopify Plus partner agency in Scotland.

Details of the deal remain undisclosed.

Yatter founder and CEO Gavin Bell, 30, said: "We have a very close alignment on values and culture and Velstarʼs impressive growth and shared vision to be the UKʼs No. 1 independent agency made them the perfect partner for Yatterʼs next chapter.

“It’s been a rewarding journey since setting up in 2021. We set out to be the best paid advertising agency in Scotland and believe that has been achieved.

“Velstar have emphasised they acquired us for a reason; that we have the skills and people they need in their business. It’s thrilling to see our teamʼs expertise join Velstarʼs growing capabilities across the likes of Shopify, while the team will also benefit from wider career progression opportunities.

“Myself and business partner Dave McCall look forward to working closely with Velstar over the coming year to ensure a seamless integration that enhances our client offering and drives even greater results.”

Velstarʼs purchase of Yatter sees the firm establish a presence in Scotland for the first time, the move following the acquisition of Leeds-based B2B agency 9XB in August 2024, Surrey agency WeTeachCRO in March 2024 and Chester-based marketing agency We Influence in October 2022.

Velstar CEO Peter Birks said: “This is a positive move for the Velstar group as we continue to expand our services and grow our team and expertise.”

London-based M&A consultancy Cactus supported Yatter throughout the acquisition.