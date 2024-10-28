Sean Duffy Joins Morrow Communications Board to reinforce growth plans

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sean Duffy has been appointed to the Board of Ireland’s leading creative communications consultancy Morrow Communications, an appointment which will support the company’s ambitious growth plans across the island of Ireland and UK

Sean is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in Ireland and brings with him over 30 years senior executive and Board level experience within the professional services market in Ireland. During his time with EY, he led the team behind the very successful EY Entrepreneur of the Year™ programme in Ireland. In 2016 he was awarded a Visiting Professorship in Entrepreneurship by the Business School at Ulster University. He is also the Founder of Vision to Value, a company which supports family boards, founders and entrepreneurs to create, enhance and realise company value.

Speaking about the appointment, Kieran Donnelly, Managing Director, Morrow Communications said: “The world is facing significant challenges, which require fundamental changes to the way we live, work and play. Strong communication is critical to deliver the necessary changes we need to make, whether that is in how we tackle climate change and transition away from fossil fuels to power our economy, how we deliver a modern and effective health service to meet the needs of a growing and aging population, or how we deliver the future skills to meet an evolving economy.

“Within all these challenges, we see opportunity for skilled communicators to play a key role in helping companies and organisations communicate and successfully deliver the changes our society and economy needs. We have launched a new ambitious growth strategy in view of these opportunities, and Sean Duffy is the ideal external appointment to help us position ourselves to maximise these. Like Sean, we share a passion for collaboration and connections that deliver real and tangible solutions to meet changing client needs. Our combined skillset and big picture thinking will ensure strategic and integrated communications are valued and harnessed to not only meet the current and future challenges but also to take advantage of the opportunities presented across all sectors.”

Sean Duffy has joined the board of Ireland’s leading creative communications consultancy Morrow Communications.

Sean Duffy added: “I have worked with Morrow Communications on several occasions and have seen first-hand the value, experience and expertise they bring to the table. I am excited to join with the other Directors at this important time as they seek to grow and meet the changing needs of their customers and the wider challenges our society faces. My current business is based on building connections that add value and I believe working with Morrow Communications will be mutually beneficial for us all.”