Secondmind named one of Bloomberg UK’s Startups to Watch for 2024

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Secondmind has been named as one of Bloomberg UK’s Startups to Watch at the Bloomberg Technology Summit in London.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bloomberg UK's Startups to Watch, now in its second year, canvassed the UK to find 25 startups that represent the diversity and innovation of the country's startup scene. This announcement follows a series of recent accolades for the impact Secondmind is having in the automotive industry, including the company’s selection for the Tech Nation Future Fifty accelerator programme and an Automotive Testing Technology International Award.

Bloomberg editors recognized Cambridge-based Secondmind as one of the most innovative, fast-growing UK businesses after considering a number of criteria, including the scope of the problem being tackled, the creativity of ideas, the traction generated amongst investors and customers, and the commitment to diversity. In making the list, Secondmind joins notable alumni from Bloomberg’s inaugural list in 2023, such as Pragmatic Semiconductor, HealX, and Monzo, who are recognized as leading innovators in the UK's tech sector.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Secondmind CEO, Gary Brotman, said: “Being recognized as one of Bloomberg UK’s Startups to Watch in 2024 is a testament to the determination and ingenuity of our team, who are committed to pioneering AI-driven solutions that help engineers achieve more with less data. We are thrilled to be featured alongside some of the UK’s most promising startups and look forward to continuing our journey of innovation and sustainable growth.”

The full list of 25 startups can be found here: https://www.bloomberg.com/features/2024-UK-startups-to-watch/.

For more information about Secondmind, visit www.secondmind.ai