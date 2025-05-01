Secure Trust Bank bolsters real estate finance division with three senior promotions

Ben Hodis (L), David Burke (M), John Griffin (R)

Secure Trust Bank has announced three promotions across its real estate finance division in a move aimed at driving growth and strengthening customer relationships.

John Griffin has been appointed as Managing Director of Real Estate Finance, David Burke as Head of Relationship Management and Ben Hodis takes on the role of Head of Origination.

John has nearly two decades of experience in real estate finance across senior roles at Secure Trust Bank and previously NatWest. Having led the bank’s London team for the past four years, he now takes over from Geoff Ray as Managing Director of Real Estate Finance, following Geoff’s retirement.

With 25 years of experience in the commercial banking sector, David transitions into the newly-created role of Head of Relationship Management having spent six years as a Relationship Director. David will be tasked with supporting the bank’s Relationship Directors to facilitate growth and build customer relationships.

Following three years as a Relationship Director, Ben becomes the bank’s Head of Origination. Ben has two decades of real estate lending experience alongside a period conducting client-facing broking.

The trio of promotions follows the appointment of Luke Jooste as Secure Trust Bank’s Managing Director of Business Finance in February. The newly created role will see Luke lead the bank’s proposition to business customers, including the Commercial Finance and Real Estate Finance divisions.

On the three promotions, Luke said: “These strategic appointments highlight our commitment to driving growth and enhancing the customer experience in our real estate finance division as we look to broaden our set of lending products and expand our geographical reach to customers across the whole of the UK.

“John and David both know the business and our customers’ needs inside out. Combining this with Ben’s years of experience in property finance, will prove invaluable in our objective of delivering innovative financial solutions tailored to the needs of UK developers and investors.”

The appointments follow a landmark month for Secure Trust Bank’s real estate finance division, with February having seen the bank deliver a record-breaking level of lending.

John Griffin added: “It’s a real pleasure to have been given the opportunity to build on the excellent foundations of our business, which has just celebrated its 10-year anniversary. Our mission is to push the team forward to support the Group’s strategic goals and I look forward to seeing what the future has in store for us.”

