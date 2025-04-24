Secure Trust Bank Commercial Finance bolsters leadership team with new COO

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Secure Trust Bank Commercial Finance (STB CF), the asset-based lending (ABL) arm of Secure Trust Bank, has announced the promotion of Richard Foote to chief operating officer (COO).

Richard brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record to the role having been pivotal in STB CF’s growth over the past five years as regional managing director for London and the South East.

He has led on a number of high-value transactions and helped clients tackle the unprecedented macroeconomic and geopolitical challenges they have faced. During this time, he has worked closely with private equity houses and advisors, helping to establish STB CF as a trusted partner in the private equity market.

As COO, Richard will work closely with clients nationally, supporting them to deliver their growth strategies and to drive value. He will focus on enhancing operational efficiencies, driving innovation and improving client experience and service. This will include exploring how AI can help drive efficiencies and enhance the client journey, long-term.

His promotion comes at a time of sustained growth for STB CF as it recently announced the promotion of former COO, James Hodkinson, to managing director and the appointment of Carl Pykett to senior portfolio director. Richard will work closely alongside James, playing a crucial role in driving and delivering STB CF’s long-term strategic growth initiatives.

STB CF remains well positioned to continue building long-term trusted relationships with ambitious businesses and private equity investors across the UK’s mid-market. It aims to build on the growth it has achieved over the last ten years following these recent appointments.

Commenting on his appointment, Richard said: “My time at Secure Trust Bank has been incredibly rewarding and I’m excited to step into this new role at such a pivotal moment for the business. Over the last 10 years, we have become a trusted partner to our clients and both the private equity and advisory communities. We are an established ABL lender in the market renowned for supporting our clients and unlocking value to find solutions in complex situations.

“My focuses will include ensuring we continue to deliver exceptional client experience whilst investing and leveraging technology to promote further growth and efficiencies. Businesses have faced a challenging few years off the back of the pandemic and ongoing macroeconomic and geopolitical pressures, but with improving economic conditions, there is a real opportunity to build on our momentum.”

James Hodkinson, managing director at Secure Trust Bank Commercial Finance, added: “Richard’s promotion reflects our ongoing commitment to investing in our leadership team, ensuring we have the right expertise to support our clients. It’s been a great start to the year for STB and Richard’sdeep sector expertise will be instrumental in driving forward our next phase of growth throughout 2025 and beyond.

"As we continue to expand, our priority remains building trusted partnerships with businesses and investors, delivering the best possible outcomes on deals. I’m excited to see what Richard brings to his new role, integrating AI into our operations and elevating our customer satisfaction even further.”