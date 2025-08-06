Secure Trust Bank gears up for annual REF Ramble

Through its previous instalments, the event has raised over £30,000 for various charities

Following the remarkable success of previous years, the real estate finance (REF) division at Secure Trust Bank is once again gearing up for its annual REF Ramble fundraiser.

On Friday, September 26, the Reading-based team, supported by several local professional firms, will brave a 20-mile walk along the Thames in aid of the Bone Cancer Research Trust.

The walk will start in Goring at 9:15am with the aim of reaching the bank’s Reading office for lunch at 1pm. The spirited individuals will then embark on the final stretch, aiming to arrive in Henley-on-Thames at 4:30pm.

Mike Feasey, Relationship Director at Secure Trust Bank and organiser of the event, said: “We are proud to name Bone Cancer Research Trust as this year’s charity partner. It is a charity that is extremely close to the hearts of many at Secure Trust Bank, following the passing of a close friend. We have already received fantastic support, and this year is shaping up to be bigger and better than before. I just hope the weather is a little kinder to us this year!”

Bone cancer brings devastation to hundreds each year, and patients often reach the end of current treatment options with no further hope. The Bone Cancer Research Trust is the UK’s leading charity funding research into this brutal disease – all thanks to the generosity of its supporters. With continued investment, they will find new treatments and, one day, a cure for all.

Through its charity pound-for-pound match funding scheme, the bank will also match up to £400 of funds raised per participating member of staff.

The REF Ramble invites individuals and local businesses to join the walk or support a great cause through generous donations.

To donate or become a ‘REF Rambler’, visit: https://justgiving.com/page/reframble2025