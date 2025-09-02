Secure Trust Bank Real Estate Finance reports record £1.45bn lending balance

Luke Jooste, Managing Director of Secure Trust Bank, and John Griffin, Managing Director of Secure Trust Bank Real Estate Finance

Secure Trust Bank (STB) has reported a 7.9% growth in real estate finance, taking its lending balances to a record high of £1.45bn.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Revealed in the bank’s interim results for H1 2025, this comes despite weak economic growth and a slow residential market where borrowers are finding it increasingly difficult to sell properties.

Continued strong rental demand is instead supporting valuations across the book, with the residential property investment share of the portfolio increasing to 90.7% at the end of June.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

John Griffin, the bank’s Managing Director of Real Estate Finance, said: “This milestone underlines the strength of our real estate finance strategy, even in a challenging market. Our focus on established client relationships alongside an incredibly proactive origination team, continues to drive profitable growth.

Secure Trust Bank Real Estate Finance

“Since the division’s origination over a decade ago, we have operated a relationship-led business model, offering specialist lending solutions to meet individual client needs. This approach has been crucial in driving continual growth and enabling clients to unlock value and deliver on their business plans”

The bank has also increased the use of broker channels this year, highlighting its proactive approach to growing real estate finance through its professional partnerships and intermediaries.

Luke Jooste, Managing Director of Business Finance at STB, said: “Our record lending balance in real estate finance reflects both market demand and strategic decisions. By expanding our broker channels and refining our credit appetite, we have opened new avenues for growth while maintaining a disciplined approach to risk.”