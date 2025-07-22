Secure Trust Bank strengthens real estate finance team

David brings with him over a decade of banking experience

Secure Trust Bank (STB) has welcomed investment finance specialist David Riggs as the newest Relationship Director to its real estate finance team.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

David brings with him over a decade of banking experience, which has seen him specialise in retail, commercial and, for the past five years, real estate finance. Throughout this time, he has developed a strong understanding of banking processes, procedures, credit application writing and client relationship management.

Outside of lending, David has been heavily involved in bank-wide projects to implement slotting models and collate collateral information for regulatory purposes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Working in a team led by Head of Portfolio Management Barry Gorton, David will deliver bespoke facilities from initial enquiry to credit approval, and then onto drawdown and management of the loans during their lifecycle. Products include residential property investment, property development finance and both student accommodation investment and development loans.

On his appointment, David said: “I am excited to be joining Secure Trust Bank at such an important time in its growth journey. Having spent well over a decade working in the banking sector, I am confident that my experience to date will help to establish new, long-lasting connections with customers, in addition to strengthening existing relationships.

“To continue growing our presence in the real estate finance sector, we must remain committed to understanding the unique needs of each client, ensuring that our facilities are tailored not only to meet their immediate objectives but also to support long-term ambitions.”

Prior to entering the world of finance, David spent six years as an Aircraft Engineer in the Royal Navy, completing one tour of Afghanistan and several embarkations aboard aircraft carriers.

Discover more about Secure Trust Bank Real Estate Finance or how it can support with investment property financing.