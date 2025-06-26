Security risks, privacy concerns, and their phones: the biggest concerns Brits have about how they pay

Over a third (36%) of UK adults said they are concerned about security risks associated with various payment methods.

As digital payments continue to grow in popularity, the UK is experiencing a significant shift towards cashless transactions.

With the rise in contactless payments and digital wallets, we’re witnessing how everyday consumers are relying less on cash and physical payment methods. To discover how payment preferences are evolving, SumUp conducted a nationwide survey, gathering insights from UK consumers about their payment habits. Insights include the payment methods people prefer, their concerns around certain payment methods, and attitudes towards businesses that don’t accept digital payments.

What are UK consumers’ preferred payment methods?

With a growing range of payment options available, from contactless cards to mobile wallets, and Buy Now, Pay Later services, consumers are increasingly looking for convenience, security, and flexibility in how they make purchases. But which methods are the most preferred?

Over half of people (62%) say that they prefer to pay with debit or credit cards, highlighting the continued dominance of card-based transactions, be it chip and PIN or, more frequently, contactless.

In addition, 18% of consumers find mobile payment options, such as Apple Pay and Google Pay to be the most convenient choice. While this is a reflection of the growing trend towards fully digital banking experiences, this survey would suggest that this method is still massively lagging behind physical card payments when it comes to how people actually prefer to pay.

Only 11% of people still favour paying in cash, highlighting the shift towards more streamlined and digital alternatives.

UK consumer concerns surrounding digital payments.

UK consumers were asked about the concerns or limitations they face when it comes to different payment methods. In a world where hacks, scams, and other digital crimes are increasingly common, it’s no surprise that security topped the list. Over a third (36%) of UK adults said they are concerned about security risks associated with various payment methods.

In addition, 34% of respondents said they are concerned about mobile payments failing due to technical issues or poor connectivity. Concerns like this may be why debit and credit cards remain as the top preferred payment method by such a margin above mobile payments, with the latter seemingly not being viewed as reliable enough to become the favourite.

And the concerns surrounding mobile payments don’t stop there. A third (33%) of people expressed unease about being too dependent on their phones, raising concern about being unable to pay if their battery dies. Furthermore, even those who don’t use mobile payments directly, may still rely on their devices - for instance, to transfer money between accounts before making a purchase.

This statistic suggests that without access to their phone or a stable connection, many would struggle to complete a basic transaction.

Privacy is another significant concern in the move to digital payments. A quarter (25%) of people reported being worried about how their data is used in digital payments, with concerns ranging from bank tracking to data collection by tech companies. This highlights a broader sense of distrust in modern payment systems.

Would UK consumers trust AI payments?

The common theme of technological concerns continues as we look towards the future of finance as well. When asked if they’d trust an AI to make small, automated payments on their behalf, an overwhelming 71% of people said no. Of these, a third (33%) said it was because they prefer to review their transactions before they happen, while a larger 38% said they don’t trust AI with their financial decisions.

There’s certainly still some support for the technology with the remaining 29% who said yes however, with 1 in 10 (11%) saying they’d trust an AI to make payments of all types on their behalf. The vast majority may still have their doubts about AI in their financial lives, but it seems the appetite for it is very much present.

Corin Camenisch, Marketing & Growth Lead at SumUp commented on the findings, saying: “We ran this survey to gain a deeper understanding of UK consumers’ ever-evolving payment preferences and to offer valuable guidance to SMEs, helping them to adapt to changing consumer behaviours and better meet their customer needs.

“While debit and credit cards continue to dominate as the preferred payment method, it’s clear that cash is slowly declining in use, particularly among younger generations. That said, cash still holds its place for many. Looking ahead, we can anticipate a rise in innovative payment methods like digital wallets, especially as younger consumers increasingly embrace the convenience and flexibility they offer.”

