Setting the standard: Kitchen Makeovers named top home improvement franchise with 5-star satisfaction

Home improvement franchise Kitchen Makeovers has achieved 5-star franchisee satisfaction for the very first time – making it the only franchise in its industry to earn this accolade.

The recognition, awarded by independent research specialists WorkBuzz, comes from surveys of franchisees nationwide measuring support, training, culture, and growth potential. Fewer than 20% of franchises that enter reach this level, highlighting the brand’s exceptional performance and network confidence.

But the good news doesn’t stop there. Thanks to consistent year-on-year progress, Kitchen Makeovers has also scooped the coveted Continuous Improvement Award, celebrating brands that have raised their scores across three consecutive surveys.

“Being named a 5-star franchise for the first time is a huge moment for us,” said Kitchen Makeovers co-founder, Will Frankling.

“What makes this recognition so powerful is that it comes straight from our franchisees – the people who are out there representing our brand and delivering amazing results for customers every day. Their feedback is the most honest measure of how well we’re doing as a franchisor, so to know they feel supported, valued and confident about their future tells us we’re heading in the right direction.

“We set out to create a franchise that empowers people to build profitable businesses with the right training, systems and ongoing support, while also giving customers a smarter, more sustainable way to transform their kitchens. Achieving 5-star satisfaction proves that this vision is working – and it makes us incredibly proud of both our franchisees and the teams behind them.”

Over the past 12 months, Kitchen Makeovers has invested heavily in strengthening its franchise model to ensure every franchisee feels supported from day one. The brand has welcomed a dedicated Franchise Development Manager to provide hands-on guidance, placed a firm focus on mental health initiatives to promote wellbeing across the network and expanded its initial training programme to cover even more areas of business and technical expertise.

On top of this, the annual franchise conference and awards night gave franchisees the chance to celebrate successes, share best practice and build even stronger connections as a community. These initiatives reflect Kitchen Makeovers’ commitment to listening to franchisee feedback and continuously raising the bar in the support it offers.

“Winning the Continuous Improvement Award is a moment we’re incredibly proud of. It’s more than just a trophy – it’s a reflection of the hard work, commitment and collaboration that our franchisees and our team put in every day. This award recognises that the steps we’ve taken over the past three years – from enhancing our training programmes and introducing dedicated franchise support, to focusing on mental health and wellbeing across the network – are genuinely making a positive difference.

‘It proves that by listening to our franchisees and taking action on their feedback, we can create a stronger, more supportive business environment. For us, success isn’t just about hitting targets; it’s about building a franchise model where our network feels confident, valued and equipped to grow their businesses sustainably. Receiving this award shows we’re achieving exactly that, and it motivates us to keep pushing forward,” added Will.

With three new franchisees joining the network in recent months, Kitchen Makeovers is entering its next chapter with real momentum. The addition of fresh talent not only strengthens the brand’s nationwide presence but also reinforces its commitment to sustainable, long-term growth as it looks ahead to 2026 and beyond.