Shaun Bone announced as the UK’s Most Sustainable Heating Installer 2025

Shaun Bone

Shaun competed against heating installers from across the UK, taking home the sought-after trophy Shaun also won Best Heating Installer in the South East earlier in the year

Shaun Bone of Blue Flame MK Ltd in Loughton near Milton Keynes, has been announced as the UK’s Most Sustainable Installer at the National Heating Installer Awards 2025.

Shaun overcame competition from heating installers throughout the UK to win the overall title, adding to his list of accolades. Earlier in the year Shaun won the title of Best Installer in the South East in the same awards.

Shaun’s original entry featured work he had completed for an old 1900s farm house with four bedrooms, where he was tasked with designing an efficient low temperature heating system for the rural home. Shaun installed an air source heat pump and other sustainable measures for the homeowners, which runs much more efficiently than their previous oil boiler, saving energy costs.

He recently documented how he’d returned to check on the system, to find the heat pump working in perfect harmony with the underfloor heating and wall insulation.

In a further part of the judging process, Shaun went on to complete an assessment set by industry experts, which demonstrated to judges his sustainable approach to his work in general and how he approaches jobs to ensure the problems he solves are using the best and latest systems available to leave a positive and lasting effect.

Commenting on his national award, Shaun said: “I’m so lucky to be doing a job that provides so many rewards. Having so much variety in terms of the type of job we do gives myself and my team huge enjoyment and with it, a lot of chance to problem solve and input new ideas. I stay on top of training to make sure I can get client’s systems working the best it can, and as a result more and more jobs involve fitting heat pumps and other sustainable heat sources. Thank you to the judges for recognising the work I do. We have an incredible community and I’m delighted to be joining the list of winners, who are all top-class installers.”

In its tenth year, the awards scheme celebrates installers who demonstrate exceptional technical ability, knowledge of the best sustainable products and the latest regulation, problem-solving and customer care.

Alongside the industry-wide recognition that comes with the prestigious accolade, Shaun will enjoy a variety of prizes provided by award sponsors.

The nationwide awards scheme recognises the achievements and raises the credibility of plumbers and heating installers across the country who deliver excellent customer service on a daily basis. Representatives from the awards’ partners and sponsors CIPHE, The IPG, Polypipe Building Products, Refresh, Samsung Climate Solutions, Stelrad and Powered Now, as well as a team of previous winning installers, judged the entries on problem solving, product knowledge and stand out work. Any brands wishing to sponsor the awards in future years can contact [email protected] to find out more about the options available.