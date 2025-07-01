Shawbrook backs specialist lender 4Syte Secured Finance with £32.5m revolving credit facility to support growth ambitions

4Syte Secured Finance

Shawbrook has provided a £32.5m revolving credit facility to specialist lender 4Syte Secured Finance, supporting the firm’s ambitious plans to grow its secured SME loan book to £50 million and beyond.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

4Syte Secured Finance is an independently owned provider of security-backed loans to UK SMEs. Since its set up in 2019, the business has deployed over £50 million in funding to over 300 SMEs across the country.

The new three-year funding package from Shawbrook follows a competitive refinancing process and with Shawbrook’s ability to tailor a flexible, performance-linked facility – alongside its understanding of 4Syte’s unique operating model and future plans – proved decisive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paul Fenton - Managing Director at 4Syte Secured Finance commented:“We were looking for a funding partner that could not only support our current operations but really got behind our growth strategy – and Shawbrook stood out. Their team took the time to understand our business in detail, and structured a facility that gives us the headroom and confidence to scale.

“The facility is designed to provide the business with both stability and flexibility. Built around a revolving credit structure, it gives 4Syte the ability to fund new lending without repeated refinancing, while ensuring the capital structure remains aligned to performance and market conditions.”

Liam McGall, Director, Speciality Finance at Shawbrook, said:“This is a fantastic example of how two specialist lenders can work in partnership to support the UK’s SME economy. We’ve worked closely with the 4Syte team over the past several months to understand their portfolio, growth plans, and strategy – and we’re delighted to provide a facility that helps them take the next step in their journey. “We believe strongly in backing ambitious, well-run specialist lenders, and 4Syte’s track record and leadership speak for themselves.”

The transaction reinforces Shawbrook’s position as a key funding partner to the UK’s non-bank lending market, providing tailored capital solutions to support growth, portfolio development, and long-term sustainability.