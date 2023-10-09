All nine Isle of Man’s Shoprite stores will be rebranded after it was bought by Tesco.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Isle of Man’s long-standing supermarket chain has been bought by Tesco, it has been reported. Shoprite - which has served the Isle of Man for more than 50 years and has nine stores across the island - will now be rebranded over the next nine months.

According to the BBC, Shoprite's majority shareholders Deryck and Kevin Nicholson said the sale was a "carefully considered" decision. They also thanked their “loyal staff”. Tesco chief executive Jason Tarry said the firm was committed to delivering "fantastic value" to Manx shoppers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He said the team at Shoprite, which first opened in 1972, had "built a fantastic business over many years" and he was "really pleased that we've reached this agreement". Shoprite is one of the largest employers on the island and presently sells a combination of Sainsbury's and Robinson's products.

Responding to the announcement, Enterprise Minister Tim Johnston said he understood there would be "a number of staff at risk outside the stores". He said: "Whilst any announcements that result in job reductions are never welcome, I am heartened by the commitment from Tesco to retain the majority of staff in the immediate term and invest heavily in the existing store network over the next 12 months.

Chief Minister Alfred Cannan said: "For many years the Shoprite brand has supported the growth of many local food producers by stocking their product lines, from locally produced meat, fish and vegetables, to ales, wines and spirits across over 150 local suppliers. I am keen to see a similar local business partnership continue as Tesco takes over."