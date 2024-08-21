Sick of clothes that don't fit ...25,000 tall ladies launch own clothing collection, TALLternative

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

What if brands didn't make clothes that fitted you?What if everything was just too short and the proportions were just wrong? What if nobody was making clothing you wanted?

Over 25,000 ladies, united over their struggles to find flattering clothes that fit their tall proportions, have taken matters into their own hands and launched their own clothing line TALLternative - tall clothes created by tall women for tall women. The six piece inaugural collection of full length maxi dresses, trousers and a jumpsuit has been created by the group to fill a huge gap in the market for taller clothing and delivers items that are sustainable, affordable and most importantly…FIT!

The TALLternative clothing collection is the brainchild of self-confessed, six foot tall, fashion addict Vicky Chevis whose personal struggles to find clothes to fit, led her to set up the TALLternative Retail Facebook group online in 2020. The Programme Manager from Hampshire founded the TALLternative Retail online community out of frustration at the lack of tall clothing and larger footwear available and as a place where she could connect with others facing the same challenges in order to share suggestions and recommendations.

In under four short years, the TALLternative Retail community has grown to almost 30,000 people in over 65 countries worldwide who actively share hints, tips and recommendations on finding tall female clothing and larger footwear. Whilst the group may have grown, the clothing options available really hasn’t, so Vicky and the TALLternative Retail community decided to take matters into their own hands by creating their own collection of clothing that they themselves want to wear. And so…the TALLternative tall clothing collection was born.

Members of the TALLternative online community modelling the TALLternative collection

The TALLternative collection has been created using the Together retail platform, a new way of making clothes that harnesses the input of communities to create sustainable, affordable clothes that fill a community identified gap in the market. The platform successfully powers its own waste-free clothing brand Unfolded, which is worn by over 54,000 women throughout the UK.

Vicky explains more; “I have always loved clothes and experimenting with different styles but was becoming increasingly frustrated with the limited options available, and often only in synthetic fibres. It was only when I set up the TALLternative Retail group that I realised the extent of the issue for so many, with a total lack of options for taller female clothing or larger footwear. So events, dates, nights out for example become a living nightmare, wanting to dress appropriately for the occasion but being unable to do so without spending a lot of time and effort hunting an outfit down. It’s hugely stressful.”

“Who better to design the clothes that we want and that suit our bodies, than ourselves? Not only do we collaborate on every aspect of each item but members of our community have also modelled the collection and each item is named after one of our members… my own favourite is named after myself and called the Vicky boho dress."

TALLternative collection 01; full length Vicky floral Maxi Dress £65, blue leopard Clara shirt dress £57, pink star Clara shirt dress £57, Jessica navy wide legged trousers £45, Vanessa tailored wide legged trousers £45 and the Linda wrap jumpsuit £57.

Available in UK sizes 6-24

Delivery to UK, Ireland, U.S, Australia, New Zealand and across the EU.

Visit https://tallternative.co.uk/ to learn more.