Si’s Property Academy Scores Perfect Marks to Win Prestigious Award – A New Era in Property Mentorship

In a standout moment for UK property education, Si’s Property Academy, founded by renowned entrepreneur and mentor Simon Frewin, has been honoured with a 2025 Global Recognition Award for excellence in real estate mentoring.

Recognised for its outstanding performance across all evaluation criteria, the academy achieved perfect scores of 5 in every mentoring category assessed by the judging panel—an accolade that cements its place as a world-class leader in real estate education.

Raising the Standard in Property Mentorship

Launched in October 2024, Si’s Property Academy has quickly become a transformative force within the real estate industry. In less than a year, the academy’s structured mentorship model has helped hundreds of aspiring investors transition from uncertainty to financial independence, armed with proven strategies, practical skills, and a powerful growth mindset.

“This award is a testament to what’s possible when the right education meets real-world application,” said Simon Frewin, founder and head mentor. “We’re not just teaching property—we’re changing lives.”

A Comprehensive, Results-Driven Framework

At the core of the academy’s success is a mentorship system that goes far beyond textbook learning. By combining strategic knowledge with actionable insights and real-time support, Si’s Property Academy covers the entire property investment lifecycle—from market research and acquisition to portfolio scaling and long-term wealth planning.

What truly sets the academy apart is its focus on:

✅ Hands-on coaching

✅ Strategic market navigation

✅ Customised investment planning

✅ Real-time deal support

This model ensures that mentees don’t just learn—they execute—building the confidence and capability to manage complex investments and achieve meaningful, measurable results.

Transformational Results and Explosive Growth

The academy’s impact has been nothing short of remarkable. Graduates have:

Built six-figure property portfolios

Created passive income streams exceeding £10,000/month

Transitioned from novice to full-time investor within months

Designed wealth-building strategies for future generations

This consistent track record of success has sparked a surge in demand, with a growing daily pipeline of new applicants. Referrals from successful alumni remain the academy’s strongest source of growth—proof of both trust and real-world impact.

Influencing Industry Standards

The 2025 Global Recognition Award also acknowledges the academy’s influence on mentorship models across the sector. Frewin’s scalable yet personalised system is being cited by other educators as a benchmark for excellence, prompting a broader shift in how property mentoring is delivered.

Despite its rapid rise, the academy remains committed to personalised attention and community support. Its peer-driven learning environment fosters collaboration, accountability, and ongoing professional development.

Changing Lives, One Property at a Time

In their official statement, the awards panel noted:

“Si’s Property Academy is more than just an educational initiative—it’s a movement. It makes property investment achievable for people from all backgrounds and empowers individuals to build lasting prosperity.”

By focusing on accessibility and real-life application, the program is breaking down traditional barriers to entry. Whether you’re working full-time, raising a family, or completely new to investing, Si’s Academy provides a clear, actionable path to financial freedom.

Looking Ahead

For Simon Frewin and his academy, this award marks a major milestone—but it’s far from the finish line. As more people seek to take control of their financial futures, the mission to democratise real estate success is only gaining momentum.

“We’re building more than wealth—we’re building confidence, independence, and legacy,” said Frewin. “This recognition fuels our vision to help thousands more unlock the life-changing potential of real estate.”

Si’s Property Academy is proving that with the right support, anyone can succeed in property—no matter where they start.