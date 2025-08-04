Six-figure AI investment drives safety innovation at Pallet-Track

Anthony Ratchford and Stuart Godman of Pallet-Track worked with Samsara to develop an AI solution for forklift trucks

Pallet-Track has developed an innovative solution to forklift safety after partnering with a US logistics tech specialist.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Wolverhampton-based pallet network has partnered with Samsara to develop a bespoke AI tracking solution for its fleet of forklift trucks - the first of its kind in the UK.

Pallet-Track has invested over £100,000 in installing tracking, camera, and AI technology as part of its ongoing commitment to improving warehouse safety.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While camera technology for HGVs is readily available, similar software for forklift trucks is yet to make it to the UK market, which led Pallet-Track to be the first by seeking a tailor-made solution.

The sophisticated technology can record and analyse harsh braking, identify areas for improvement and, with the help of AI, even detect when a driver is feeling drowsy.

The use of facial recognition enables the tech to identify individual drivers and their driving behaviour across any vehicle.

Anthony Ratchford Head of Safety, Health, Environment, and Quality (SHEQ) at Pallet-Track, said: “We are proud to be investing heavily in SHEQ and leading the way for forklift safety in the industry with this innovative solution.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We want to ensure the behaviour of every forklift driver at Pallet-Track remains first-class, which is why we continually review our performance and look at how we can perform better.

“Our long-term goal is to set a target safety score for all forklift drivers at our hub and ensure this score is maintained by providing our drivers with familiarisation and refresher training, if required.

“Working with Samsara has enabled us to develop the technology we need to drive our commitment to safety forward and to utilise AI to detect, notify and report any unsafe behaviour in the warehouse.”

Stuart Godman, CEO at Pallet-Track, added: “Pallet-Track is undergoing a period of rapid growth and change, so it is vital that we continue to invest and prioritise the safety of our operations team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This technology is game-changing for the industry and will ensure that hub safety is not compromised as we continue to grow at this pace.”

Pallet-Track has a shareholder member network of more than 90 distribution specialists, which transport more than 4m pallets per year.