Six-in-ten UK retailers remain upbeat about international e-commerce despite soaring shipping costs and complexity

62% of UK retailers are still confident in cross-border sales growth Shipping costs (45%) and customs delays (41%) are considered top barriers Almost a third (30%) say AI and automation is their key trend for future success Four-in-ten (40%) feel under pressure to meet sustainability standards in cross-border shipping

Asendia’s latest research, Beyond Borders: Cross-border e-commerce opportunities in a fast-changing world reveals that the majority of British-based retailers are refusing to retreat from international growth, despite a climate of geopolitical disruption and surging costs making cross-border commerce more complex than ever.

Among the 250 UK retailers questioned, 62% expressed confidence about their company’s ability to successfully grow in cross-border markets in 2025. However, the full global sample (1,000 retailers) revealed a higher level of optimism at 72%, largely driven by Asia-Pacific (APAC) businesses.

Asendia’s survey found that retailers from China were the most optimistic (94% saying this), followed by Singapore (82%) and Hong Kong (82%). It appears that despite looming trade barriers, e-commerce operators in the APAC region are the most assured in their global ambitions.

The USA is only slightly ahead of British retailers, with 67% expressing confidence in their ability to grow cross-border e-commerce sales. Meanwhile, 79% of European e-commerce retailers share this view.

“In all instances, the majority has a positive attitude regarding attracting and securing new customers abroad,” says Renaud Marlière, Chief Executive Officer, Asendia UK. “British e-commerce is highly advanced, and while venturing beyond domestic confines makes business sense, British brands are clearly realistic about the challenges they’ll face targeting new markets around the world this year.”

Based on a March 2025 survey of 1,000 retailers across the US, UK, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, the report provides a timely temperature check of attitudes to cross-border e-commerce. The survey was conducted just as US tariffs were being announced, triggering market uncertainty and border delays at key transport gateways. Encouragingly, the report highlights a resilient sector, adapting rapidly to survive and thrive under tougher conditions.

For UK retailers, shipping costs (45%) and customs regulations and tariffs (41%) are now deemed to be the two biggest barriers to international sales growth, when respondents were asked to select up to three barriers they perceive. Over a quarter (27%) cite the complexity of logistics and fulfilment, and 24% struggle with compliance and local laws.

Regional dynamics reshaping growth plans

The study reveals strong regional shifts in strategy. Western Europe remains the top target market globally (34%), particularly for European brands focused on accessible expansion.

In the UK, 41% of retailers are looking within Western Europe to grow cross-border sales, and 23% aspire to Eastern Europe, 22% to North America. However, 28% say they are uncertain of where to target – a sign of the times.

In contrast, Chinese retailers are pivoting toward East Asia (42%) and the Middle East (38%), while US brands show a preference to target Canada (47%) and South America (24%) for growth. Though political tensions are likely prompting some to reconsider their cross-border strategies.

Online marketplaces dominate sales channels in APAC regions like South Korea and Hong Kong, whereas in Europe and the UK, owned e-commerce websites retain a stronger foothold.

Of the 250 UK respondents, 43% sell via their own website, while 38% use online marketplaces. Only 18% are selling via social commerce, in stark contrast to the APAC region, where 42% sell through these channels.

Globally, 35% of retailers are investing in faster shipping capabilities, but this drops to 29% of British retailers, who place slightly more emphasis on the need for AI and automation (30%). This suggests UK brands will be upgrading to smarter product recommendations, chatbots, and automated customer service in the year ahead.

Building trust through transparency

While speed, convenience, and pricing remain critical, retailers are also recognising that transparency will be a defining factor in long-term success. Four-in-ten (40%) UK retailers feel pressure to meet sustainability standards. A similar percentage (43%) say their biggest barrier to implementing sustainability measures in cross-border commerce is ‘high costs associated with sustainable options’. A third (31%) say they have difficulty ‘aligning sustainability goals with customer expectations’. This reflects how fast shipping remains hugely popular, despite customers voicing concerns about the environment.

“International e-commerce and logistics will face challenges moving towards carbon-neutrality,” said Amy Collins, Head of Global CSR Engagement at Asendia. “Brands that offer real sustainable choices, and communicate transparently about trade-offs, will earn loyalty across borders.”

Asendia’s Beyond Borders whitepaper offers a detailed guide to navigating the challenges of cross-border expansion and unlocking the opportunities ahead.

Methodology:

The survey was carried out in March 2025 by Censuswide and polled 1,000 retailers across the US, APAC, the EU, and the UK.