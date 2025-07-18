Six UK communities recognised in Visa’s 2025 'Let's Celebrate Towns' awards

Visa, a world leader in digital payments, in partnership with the British Retail Consortium (BRC), has announced the winners of the third Let’s Celebrate Towns showcase. This annual initiative acknowledges the significant role of UK towns in driving local economic growth and supporting community-led initiatives.

The six towns recognised for their outstanding achievements are: Ramsgate, Gosport, Morecambe, Swanley, Malton & Norton and Wallsend. Each have demonstrated commitment to fostering local innovation, driving economic growth, and enhancing community resilience.

In 2025, the awards have focused on six categories identified as key to supporting local growth and development: High Street Transformation, Small Business Support, Future Skills, Connectivity, Circularity, and Powering Change.

Each awarded town is set to receive £20,000 in funding, to be allocated toward a new or ongoing community project, aimed at driving economic development, job creation, and an environment conducive to small business success.

Mandy Lamb, Managing Director, UK & Ireland, Visa, commented: “We believe that when our towns thrive, the UK as a whole flourishes. Many people live and work in these vibrant communities, making it essential to invest in their growth and development.We are proud to highlight the resilience and innovation that define these towns, reinforcing our support for nurturing prosperity and economic opportunity across the UK.”

Helen Dickinson, CEO, British Retail Consortium, added: “Our collaboration with Visa highlights the dynamic role of retail in fostering thriving high streets and vibrant local economies. It is encouraging to see many of these towns embracing retail as a key pillar of their economic success. The achievements of these winning towns serve as inspiring examples of best practice."

Over the past three years, Let’s Celebrate Towns has supported 22 towns, providing a platform to spur further local development.

Winners 2025:

Small Business Support – Ramsgate

Future Skills – Gosport

Connectivity – Morecambe

Powering Change – Swanley

Circularity – Malton & Norton

High Street Transformation – Wallsend