Sky: Media company to cut up to 2,000 jobs in call centre restructure including Sheffield and Leeds

Rahmah Ghazali
By Rahmah Ghazali

Live Reporter

27th Mar 2025, 3:13pm
Media company Sky has announced that around 2,000 jobs are at risk as part of a major overhaul of its customer service operations.

The broadcaster, owned by US media giant Comcast, said it plans to close three of its 10 UK call centres, located in Stockport, Sheffield, and central Leeds, in a move that will affect about 7% of its total workforce.

placeholder image
Bloomberg via Getty Images

A Sky spokesperson said: “We’re transforming our business to deliver quicker, simpler and more digital customer service. Our customers increasingly want choice, to speak to us on the phone when they need us most and the ease of managing everyday tasks digitally.

“We’re investing in a new centre of excellence for customer service, alongside cutting-edge digital technology to make our service seamless, reliable, and available 24/7.”

Related topics:SkyJobsSpokesmanSheffield

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Telling news your way
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice