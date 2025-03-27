Sky: Media company to cut up to 2,000 jobs in call centre restructure including Sheffield and Leeds
The broadcaster, owned by US media giant Comcast, said it plans to close three of its 10 UK call centres, located in Stockport, Sheffield, and central Leeds, in a move that will affect about 7% of its total workforce.
A Sky spokesperson said: “We’re transforming our business to deliver quicker, simpler and more digital customer service. Our customers increasingly want choice, to speak to us on the phone when they need us most and the ease of managing everyday tasks digitally.
“We’re investing in a new centre of excellence for customer service, alongside cutting-edge digital technology to make our service seamless, reliable, and available 24/7.”
