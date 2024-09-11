Small business expert reveals top mistakes entrepreneurs make and how to avoid them

An expert has revealed the most common mistakes small business owners make when starting out - and how to avoid them.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Getting a business off the ground can be an intimidating prospect for some people, with an array of considerations to make from securing finance to overcoming red tape.

And it is important to avoid five common pitfalls many newcomers make, according to Saurabh Chawande of leading payment solutions experts myPOS.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “Starting a business is an incredibly exciting time for many people as they embark on a journey towards achieving their dreams.

“However, it is far from easy to hit the ground running, especially if it’s your first time and you aren’t as experienced in what needs to be done.

“Whether it’s a physical location such as a coffee shop or book store, or an online service-based business such as copywriting or graphic design, there are still certain rules to follow.

“There are a number of common mistakes small businesses make which can harm their chances of success, so it’s important to learn from these to have the best possible outcome.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“These include failing to ensure adequate cash flow, underestimating the amount of red tape involved and neglecting the legal requirements that come with creating a business in the UK.

“Thankfully, these can all be easy to avoid if you know what you’re doing, and in doing so, boost your chances of making a success of your business.”

Five common startup mistakes and how to avoid them

1. Failing to complete the necessary paperwork

Mr Chawande said: “Anyone who has started a business before will know there is a great deal of forms and paperwork to complete to ensure everything is done properly.

“Depending on the type of work, this can include registering with HM Revenue and Customs, registering a company name, securing intellectual property, and even securing work permits.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Ensure you do your research to find out what needs to be done for your business to ensure you don’t trip up down the line.”

2. Not ensuring adequate cash flow

“Starting out often involves a significant initial outlay for various goods and services, from accountants and lawyers to purchasing stock or paying suppliers.

“Sales-based businesses such as coffee shops and clothes outlets will also need a cash float, and it’s important to be aware revenue coming in might not be as high as you’d hoped.

“Don’t underestimate how important it is to have money available for whatever bills crop up, or if an emergency must be dealt with.”

3. Neglecting technology that could make things easier

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In this day and age, there are a range of technologies available for every type of business imaginable, so make good use of these.

“This might include software for things like balancing the books or making rotas, or payment technology such as myPOS’s card terminals to allow customers greater convenience.

“Make sure you know what’s available in your field and decide if they might be a helping hand for you starting out.”

4. Lacking a clear business plan

“It’s incredibly important to be clear on what your business is and what you are trying to achieve.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This will be your roadmap to success and include important aspects such as your company’s purpose, a marketing plan and a financial plan.

“Don’t be afraid to ask other entrepreneurs or business leaders for advice on how to write and follow a good business plan.”

5. Not understanding your audience

“It’s all well and good starting up a business to achieve whatever goals you have in mind, but you will need to understand who it is that will actually want what you’re offering.

“Market research is an important way to discover your potential customers and how best to deliver what they want.

“Don’t be afraid to spend time or money to get an in-depth understanding of the people who you will be communicating with.”