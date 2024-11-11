Small businesses unite to give economy pre-Christmas gift

Entrepreneurs and small businesses have united to bring collaborative energy and an economic boost to communities in west Wales

And there is no better example than the bustling market town of Tregaron, where residents have either launched their own companies or taken existing ventures to the next level with the support of Antur Cymru Enterprise.

With backing from Ceredigion’s Local Business Support and Smart Busnes projects - provided by Ceredigion County Council via the UK Government’s Shared Prosperity Fund - countless traders have benefited from targeted advice, including Halen a Pupur cafe, Y Talbot Inn, Lewis and Hughes Printers, Gwen’s Cake Shop, and Welsh Homestead Smokery

They have capitalised on guidance and expertise, interactive training sessions on multiple topics – including marketing, social media, branding, and commercialisation – and the “confidence boost” needed to go it alone, as well as calling on each other when in need of space, services and extra resources.

Halen a Papur

Among them is Halen a Pupur, whose owners Claire Davies and Morfudd Pugh opened the venue in the Spring with support from Antur Cymru and an Arfor grant.

“When we first started, we were entering the unknown and needed that guidance and somebody to hold our hands and to tell us to do something a little different, to make it unique and make it our own,” said Morfudd.

Close friend Claire, who hails from Australia, added: “Antur Cymru came into our lives just weeks before we were due to open, we saw they were holding a drop-in clinic, and it was so well timed.

“We have accessed their help for all these new things we had never done before as our backgrounds were in other areas, such as applying for grants and dealing with suppliers – it made us feel assured.”

Tracy Watkin

Tracy Watkin was in a very different position having acquired historic Y Talbot 14 years ago; after accessing Smart Busnes and Local Business Support she wanted to move the venue on in a “profitable way” without losing its place at the heart of the community.

“We have seen an increase in sales, more engagement with our customers and while we were not initially looking for social media and online support we ended up on that road,” she said.

“I’m really glad we did as it’s improved the business and helped us to grow our database, create newsletters and reach a new audience.”

The people and culture of Tregaron is a theme and thread of significant importance to all the traders and small businesses that have approached Antur Cymru, based in Newcastle Emlyn.

Gwenllian Bulman-Rees, who founded Gwen’s Cake Shop (Siop Cacennau Gwen) at just 14 years of age, says her passion for baking is matched by the love her loyal customers have for her delicious baked treats.

When in need of a website to spread the word further, Antur Cymru was on hand to help apply for grant funding and offer advice, as well as garnering further capital to make renovations, relocate and invest in equipment.

“Without them and the grant I would not have been able to open new premises, launch the new website and push my business to where I want it to be,” she said.

Words reinforced by Claire Jesse from Welsh Homestead Smokery, who, after five years in the industry, wanted to build on the firm’s reputation for quality and increase their product line.

“Antur Cymru helped us successfully apply for a grant to help increase the production space and the products we make, and hopefully that will eventually lead to us taking on more staff,” she said.

“I found out about them through another business in Tregaron and would encourage others to reach out and not be scared to ask for help and support, it has definitely had a positive impact on us and driven recent growth.”

The final words go to Ffion Medi Lewis-Hughes and Meilyr Wyn Hughes from Lewis and Hughes Printers, who established the company in 2019.

They are proud of the growth they have achieved, notably having launched the year before the pandemic, and with the support of Antur Cymru believe the best is yet to come.

“Just months after starting operations, the pandemic hit, impacting our ability to generate income and maintain visibility in the market,” said Ffion.

“We had to think creatively about how to keep the business afloat and while it was a major hurdle, it also pushed us to rethink our strategy and adapt, which ultimately helped us to grow.”

Meilyr added: “As a small family business, we received support from Cynnal y Cardi, Arfor, and other small business grants, without which our survival would have been much more challenging.

“The resources available, whether in the form of grants or business advice, can make a substantial difference and we now have big plans, including the potential to offer employment opportunities to young people who speak Welsh, allowing us to continue growing and evolving.”

Antur Cymru Project Manager Julie Morgan congratulated all of them on their success and hopes more entrepreneurs and existing small businesses will get in touch to find out more.

“What has been so inspirational about Tregaron is seeing how the businesses got onboard and created an infectious energy which is highly contagious and is now not only benefitting the individual organisations but the town as a whole,” she said.

“I feel a real sense of community has been created. Seeing businesses like these use each other’s facilities and services has increased confidence and connectivity and is something we will be hoping to replicate elsewhere in the future.”