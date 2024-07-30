SMEs could save £600k year if they digitise

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

SMEs could be spending thousands unnecessarily every year. Expert and industry leader Damien Mckenna shares how businesses can save money by streamlining their processes.

Businesses across a range of industries are spending more on their workforce management than they need to according to data from Leeds-based software company BORIS.

The mobile management solution specialist’s findings show how businesses could be saving up to a staggering £600,000 per year? by making a simple switch. With many small and medium sized enterprises still not digitising large swathes of their integral procedures such as operations, compliance and finance, the data from BORIS is a stark insight to how much inefficiency costs businesses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The data considers the daily cost of a user, how much it is to gather and chase job updates, how much to process data, produce reports and invoice clients compared to the traditional cost per day.

BORIS software

Co-founder and owner of BORIS, Damien McKenna said: “SMEs are a vital part of the UK’s business landscape, accounting for 99.9% of the business population of the UK. So, when you consider how many are still managing their workforce processes in the traditional way, you can start to develop a good idea of how much money is being misspent inefficiently.

“This is exactly why we began to develop BORIS 17 years ago. At the time it was revolutionary, as businesses in the construction industry just didn’t have the options to digitise these processes. Fragmentation is rife in businesses across the country, whether it comes down to how documents are stored, tasks are assigned, information is collected, timesheets are recorded… the list goes on.

“The question becomes why you would separate all these critical functions that make your business tick, when there are options for you consolidate them all in one place, leaving you to focus on the main task at hand. In an increasingly competitive world, it’s important for businesses to stay ahead of the curve and make sure they are working efficiently for both their profit margin and their staff.”