Social enterprise funding contest launches after £300k investment in first finalists

The Ford Family Foundation's flagship Ignite event proudly announces Barclays Eagle Labs as its Innovation Partner

A grant competition for social entrepreneurs emerging from UK universities is now open for entries after last year’s six finalists shared more than £300,000 in funding for their start-up businesses.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dragon’s Den style pitching contest Ignite, the Ford Family Foundation’s flagship event, will be hosted at Barclays Innovation Hub powered by Eagle Labs in Shoreditch on the evening of Tuesday 21st October 2025. The five social venture finalists will each receive pitching and bespoke accelerator support from Ignite innovation partner Barclays Eagle Labs, as well as access to digital resources.

Social enterprise founders who wish to apply for Ignite funding and mentorship should be University students or recent graduates and will need to submit a 1,500 word business plan or seven page pitch deck by Sunday 17th August. The shortlist of finalists will be announced in September.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Entries were received from 33 universities across the UK in 2024, culminating in a live final at The Shard where six outstanding finalists pitched to a distinguished judging panel and over 100 guests. The businesses shared a £50,000 prize pot on the night, with a further £280,000 in funding awarded post-event by the Ford Family Foundation. This year’s event will follow a similar format, and organisers are actively seeking new partners to help back bold, ambitious and disruptive founders to boost the national entrepreneurship ecosystem and wider economic growth.

EqualReach's Giselle Gonzales pitches at Ignite 2024

Ford Family Foundation founder and philanthropist Tony Ford commented: “We’ve already seen tremendous results by working with last year’s Ignite finalists, and I strongly urge other philanthropists, businesses and educational institutes to consider the catalytic potential of supporting this year’s competition. By using entrepreneurial solutions to tackle deeply entrenched societal issues, social enterprises combine mission-driven impact with the agility and sustainability of trading models. They can scale, innovate and respond rapidly, all while generating revenue. This means any financial support drives impact directly to change lives and reshape the future.”

Ignite 2024 finalist Giselle Gonzales is the founder and CEO of EQUALReach - a global employment platform that connects refugee professionals with meaningful, skilled digital work to quickly secure vital income. Since the Ignite final, EQUALReach has secured a UK/international enterprise pilot with a Fortune 500 company, led a Bosch-funded private sector advocacy and has featured in the Jobtech Alliance’s 2025 Digital Employment Report.

Giselle Gonzales commented: "Ignite was one of the most genuinely supportive entrepreneurial programmes that I’ve been part of. When they say they back founders, they mean it. The coaching was practical, the feedback actionable, and their network of support is top-tier. I'd wholeheartedly recommend Ignite to any changemaker who is merging profit and purpose to build something that matters.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stephen Brown, Director of Barclays Eagle Labs, added:“We’re delighted to be the Ignite Innovation Partner, aligning to our ambition of supporting university founders and deepening our commitment to entrepreneurs in the social enterprise ecosystem. With growth and opportunity at the forefront of the work we do, we are committed to supporting the thriving UK Tech sector with a mission to inspire and educate ambitious founders and startups to help them succeed.”

The 2024 Ignite finalists with Tony Ford and Jack Ford of the Ford Family Foundation

The five finalists invited to the exclusive event on 21st October 2025 will deliver a short pitch to a live audience and panel of industry-leading experts, with a three minute Q&A session to follow. There will be an inspirational keynote speech and ample networking opportunities accompanied by champagne and canapés.

To apply for Ignite 2025 or to enquire about becoming an official partner, please visit ignitecomp.co.uk and for more information about the Ford Family Foundation, see fordfamilyfoundation.co.uk. With over £1 million invested in just three years, the Foundation champions bold entrepreneurs tackling society’s toughest problems - proving that business can be the greatest force for social good.