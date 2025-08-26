Some 63% more UK employees are worried about money

UK Employees

Money worries have become a leading concern at work for UK employees, and it’s hampering both job satisfaction and productivity.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to research, workers in the United Kingdom worried about money have grown 63% from 2024, highlighting the rate at which more employees are beginning to struggle with economic challenges like the rising cost of living.

The volume of workers highlighting financial concerns as their main worry in 2025 has rallied to 31%, up significantly from the 19% reported just one year ago. This figure is three times higher than reported mental, physical, health, and work-life balance concerns among staff.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are many reasons why employers should make the effort to mitigate feelings of worry among their workforce. As well as fostering a happy and engaged workforce, there’s also a key business case to be made for regularly checking in on the financial wellness of employees.

The Centre for Economics and Business Research estimates that 4.2 million working days are lost each year due to absences caused by a lack of financial wellbeing, while Close Brothers’ Financial Wellbeing Index found that 77% of employees believed that money concerns impacted their productivity.

It’s imperative that employers take decisive action to improve the financial wellbeing of their employees to support a happy, healthy, and productive workforce. But how can you take measures to support your staff? Let’s explore five key ways to care for your workers both inside and outside of the office:

1. Upskilling Line Managers

One of the most effective ways to level up your employee wellness support is to deliver mental health training to your line managers. This helps to provide managers with the skills needed to identify early signs of worry and take action before these concerns grow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

By training your line managers, they can learn how to not only identify possible issues but also check in on employees in a delicate and non-judgmental manner.

The great thing about upskilling your managers is that they can not only empower your workers to address their concerns head-on but also reduce instances of turnover related to money stresses.

2. Set up a Wellness Infrastructure

It really pays to create a company-wide infrastructure that’s fine-tuned to support employee wellness and tackle the causes of workplace stress.

Technology can certainly help to improve your wellness infrastructure, and setting up an HR platform can be a great way to gain visibility throughout your workforce, opening the door to more hands-on support for employees.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

These platforms can also help HR teams to gain a clear overview of employees as a means of spotting early signs of worry in their output. With closer monitoring of absenteeism and performance management, your system could highlight any employees who are struggling with attendance or productivity early on so that managers can check in to make sure everything’s okay.

3. Normalise Discussions About Finance

For many employees, discussing financial issues can seem like a taboo subject, particularly at work. However, the ability to have a full and frank discussion about any troubles with money can actually help your workers to feel supported and ease any concerns that are inhibiting their output.

When discussing financial wellness, Clare Collins, a B2B account director at Samsung and part of the Women@Samsung Leadership team, praised the company’s extracurricular training modules on women’s finance and the safe space that the session created for female employees who were worried about money.

Invite your employees to events that focus on tackling financial concerns, and if you’re capable of introducing workshops that cater directly to different employee demographics, it’s possible to really resonate with your staff.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

4. Offer Flexibility

Another way to help ease the fears of your employees who may be worried about money is to actively work to lower their day-to-day expenses.

Offering flexibility wherever possible can be a gamechanger for employees who may be struggling with transport costs, childcare expenses, or the price of rent in nearby locations to the office.

Whether this flexibility focuses on office hours that beat rush hour travel prices or offers work-from-home (WFH) convenience to limit commuting costs altogether, these measures can make all the difference in lowering the day-to-day expenses of your employees at no extra cost to your business.

Additionally, flexible working hours can help your workers to allocate time to meet with a financial advisor or to combine their work with any caring responsibilities, for instance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

5. Bring Visibility to Debt Advice

According to Standard Life’s Retirement Voice 2024 report, 69% of people are concerned about their energy bills, while 66% are worried about the rising cost of living.

Debt can be a major burden for employees, and it’s worth easing the path to useful financial advice for your workers. Services like MoneyHelper and The Money and Pensions Service are both government initiatives that offer free, independent advice on many different topics surrounding financial wellbeing.

Sometimes, you can help employees simply by making their options more visible, and highlighting these debt advice services once a month in company newsletters, or by placing posters in the office with links to websites or phone numbers, can make all the difference.

Looking After Your Employees

Financial uncertainty can affect even the most productive of employees, so it’s vital that you continue to offer support wherever possible to maintain a happy workforce.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mental health issues stemming from money concerns are a major problem for UK employees. While you can’t always offer direct help, taking measures to ease expenses and offering plenty of access to support services can equip more workers with the tools needed for greater financial confidence.