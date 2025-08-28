Sought-after social media marketing trainer launches online academy

The Youbee Media Team

Marketing specialists, Youbee Media, have just launched The Hive Academy, to help business owners, marketers, students and freelancers alike to keep on top of the ever-changing landscape of social media marketing - to stay thriving online amongst the sea of content we all consume every day.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In addition to providing professional training opportunities and access to all the latest tips and tricks, the social media marketing academy welcomes members into a nurturing and collaborative community that encourages growth, creativity and career development.

The launch comes following a surge in popularity for Youbee Media’s social media marketing workshops in recent years. The company’s revenue from this service area increased by 114% in 2024 compared to 2023, and the business is on track to see a further 20% increase by the end of 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rebecca Hopwood, Founder and Marketing Director at Youbee Media, shared: “We were inspired to create The Hive Academy after being asked more and more over the last year about knowledge sharing and training services we offer. We were surprised to find we’ve been getting bookings from foundation level for start-up business owners and students right through to in-depth, detailed courses for experienced marketers and freelancers.

Rebecca Hopwood delivering a workshop for AD-VENTURE Leeds Launch Credit:John Steel Photography

“We realised there’s a strong need for a comprehensive, yet affordable platform for people to access quality, on-demand training. What also stood out was, many people are also seeking a place to access ad-hoc advice when they run into a problem or are lacking creative inspiration and motivation, because many don’t have a marketing community they feel a part of that can inspire them when working alone/remotely - which is why we’ve chosen to build a community driven side to the academy too.”

In the last couple of years, as well as seeing popularity of their online and in-person workshops and coaching sessions rise, Youbee Media also became a trusted marketing trainer for West Yorkshire Combined Authority’s funded business start-up programme, AD:VENTURE and regularly delivers in-person workshops to Leeds Art University, Leeds University and the Business & IP Centre in Leeds. In 2024 alone, Youbee Media’s Founder, Rebecca, delivered in-person training to over 525 early-stage businesses in the Yorkshire region.

Sharing more on the launch of The Hive Academy, Rebecca added: “Many people, at all levels, are, understandably, feeling overwhelmed when it comes to the world of social media marketing. As soon as we get on top of one trend or the latest best practices, things switch up again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This can be particularly hard for small marketing teams, SME business owners and freelancers who don’t always have the time and funds to take part in regular professional training courses, or have the support of large teams of people who they can learn from or bounce ideas off.

“The academy aims to be a dynamic space that will adapt and evolve to meet our members' needs as the marketing industry continues to change. We’re not only providing professional training opportunities, we’re aiming to create a supportive online marketing community full of industry discussions, knowledge sharing and collaboration opportunities - that’s not just for pro-marketers but for anyone who’s looking to build on skills and connect with peers - whether they’re just starting out as a student or new business owner or are a seasoned marketing professional.”

The Hive Academy is offering a range of professional social media marketing courses, which will be uploaded at regular intervals, for members to complete at their own pace. There will also be options to join regular live webinars and workshops, online network mixers and monthly content creation challenges to help keep skills sharp.