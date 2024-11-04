Southampton ads agency steps up service strategy with exciting rebrand

After 15 years of supporting Hampshire businesses in mastering Google Ads, SMEketing, founded by Victoria Chapman, is rebranding as TLC Ads.

Promising the same expert service with a brand identity that’s as clear and dedicated as the results it delivers, TLC Ads will be celebrating its rebrand by sponsoring the inaugural Feel Good Friday at The Old Bond Store on November 8.

Hosted by Louis Lawrence & Sara Merriman, the exclusive networking event for local business owners in the Solent region will feature a complimentary ‘happy hour’, quality networking opportunities, and a presentation from Victoria, unveiling TLC Ads and its commitment to delivering standout results through lead-focused Google and social advertising.

“The Old Bond Store represents the very best of Southampton's thriving business community,” said Victoria, who has been a member of the Old Bond Store for several years. “I knew that this was the perfect venue to officially launch TLC Ads.”

Victoria’s mission for TLC Ads is clear: to bring specialist Google Ads expertise directly to local businesses: “I want local organisations to have access to the expertise they need right here in their community. The rebrand doesn’t change our services; it simply reinforces the specialisation we made in 2020 to focus purely on lead generation.”

The rebrand reflects Victoria’s specialised focus on lead generation through Google and social ads, an evolution that started in 2020. Victoria shared, “I’ve refined our focus to be purely about generating quality leads for growing businesses. I work with innovative organisations who want results and value long-term relationships. The new name reflects both what we do—The Lead Creators—and how we do it, with TLC, caring about results and relationships.”

As part of the rebrand celebrations, TLC Ads is offering an exclusive, limited-time rebrand promotion: the first five businesses to sign up will receive either a free Google Ads account setup or an in-depth audit and optimisation plan - each valued at £2,000. This offer aims to give Hampshire businesses a head start with high-impact digital advertising.

In addition, Victoria has chosen the Williams Syndrome Foundation as the Feel Good Friday sponsored charity, a cause close to her heart, saying, “My daughter Olivia has Williams Syndrome, a rare genetic condition, and supporting this foundation is personally important to me. It’s a cause I feel deeply connected to and a chance to raise awareness for a condition that even many medical professionals may not know well.”

Reflecting on her work, Victoria notes, “In a way, the foundation’s message resonates with TLC Ads' approach to clients. Each person—and each client—is unique, and we aim to treat each one with care and individuality.

“I’m hugely excited to officially launch TLC Ads at the Old Bond Store. We have a brilliant business community here in the Solent region, and I can’t wait to see what this next chapter brings.”

Feel Good Friday will be held at 4pm-8pm at the Old Bond Store. To secure your ticket, please email Victoria:

For more information about TLC Ads. Please visit: https://tlcads.co.uk/