Southampton named best UK city for remote workers, according to new study

Southampton named best UK city for remote workers

Remote work isn’t going anywhere and let’s be honest, neither are many of us. The shift from the morning commute to the morning kettle has become the norm for millions of Brits. But not all cities are created equal when it comes to working from your sofa (or the local café with lightning-fast Wi-Fi). So, where in the UK is it easiest to combine productivity, comfort, and that all-important broadband speed?

To get to the bottom of which cities truly work for remote workers, researchers at RemotePeople, an international remote recruitment agency, crunched the numbers for 60 UK cities. The team examined nine critical factors, including internet speeds (both upload and download), coworking space availability, remote job listings, cost of living, safety, and access to parks and play areas. They even looked at average data usage and how many residents are already working from home.

Each city was scored out of 100 for each factor, weighted according to importance (with internet speeds taking top priority), to form an overall ‘remote work friendliness’ score. The data was sourced from OFCOM, ONS, LinkedIn, Coworker, and Numbeo.

Southampton topped the list of best UK cities for remote workers, with a score of 64.67. This south coast city boasts the fastest internet in the study, with download speeds soaring to 279.3 Mbps and upload speeds at a whopping 174.9 Mbps. Combine that with a solid 30% of residents already working remotely and you’ve got a city that’s clearly wired for the future.

Coworking spaces are decent (8.9 per 100K people), and the cost of living – while not the lowest – is far from eye-watering. At £1,142, it ranks 21st in affordability. It doesn’t shine as brightly in categories like safety (ranked 47th) or green space (37th), but Southampton’s strength lies in its consistency.

Lancaster ranks 2nd overall and stands out with the second-best upload speed in the study (99.9 Mbps) and 7,206 remote-friendly job listings per 100,000 people. Exeter follows in 3rd place, offering a solid mix of remote job opportunities (7,914 listings) and flexible workspaces (9.28 coworking spaces per 100K). Stoke-on-Trent ranks 4th and leads the way in homeworking culture, with 37% of residents recently working from home, the highest in the study.

In 5th place, Preston records the highest remote working rate at 46% and ranks 11th for coworking spaces. St Albans, in 6th place, claims the top spot for job listings (10,286 per 100K) and is also one of the safest cities in the top 10. Lincoln comes 7th with strong job availability (9,935 listings) and a top-10 safety rating. Nottingham, ranked 8th, offers the most coworking options in the list (12.52 per 100K), while Norwich, in 9th, excels in safety and green space. Finally, Oxford rounds out the top 10 with strong coworking access and good park availability, despite its higher cost of living.

While these 10 cities lead the pack, not all came out looking rosy. London surprisingly ranked bottom overall – perhaps a reminder that sky-high rents and packed Tube stations don’t pair well with remote working dreams. Bradford, Chichester, Brighton and Hove, and Sheffield also found themselves at the lower end.

Elsewhere, some major players fell just short of the top 10. Manchester landed in 13th place, Bristol 16th, Leeds 17th, Liverpool 22nd, Cambridge 24th, Edinburgh 25th – and Birmingham lagged behind in 43rd.

It seems the best city for working from home isn’t always the one with the biggest skyline. Sometimes, it’s about balance – and a good internet connection, of course.

The top 10 list of the best UK cities for remote workers in the study:

Rank Area Average download internet speed (Mbps) Average upload internet speed (Mbps) Coworking spaces per 100K Remote-friendly job postings per 100K Recently worked from home (%) Average data usage (GB) Cost of living Safety index Park and play areas per 100K Total Score 1 Southampton 279.3 174.9 8.90 4,240 30 540 1,142 46.71 55.84 64.97 2 Lancaster 190.6 99.9 1.41 7,206 27 516 703 54.5 102.36 53.84 3 Exeter 190.2 21.9 9.28 7,914 24 534 1,214 66.5 75.88 50.63 4 Stoke on Trent 195.7 69.6 2.71 4,010 37 529 604 52.85 58.14 50.20 5 Preston 149.7 21.3 9.49 6,973 46 570 674 28.25 69.05 49.42 6 St Albans 204.4 23.5 6.73 10,286 8 542 1,729 76.48 106.21 48.90 7 Lincoln 169.8 18 4.89 9,935 16 570 825 73.89 48.40 48.64 8 Nottingham 190.1 19.6 12.52 3,302 28 619 915 49.29 52.54 48.06 9 Norwich 162.7 18.7 4.89 7,146 29 519 1,030 73.94 79.68 47.90 10 Oxford 159.4 19 12.50 6,599 34 454 1,663 64.38 81.73 47.75