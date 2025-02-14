Southern Thailand Elephant Foundation announces collaboration with FreeWills.co.uk

An elephant may never forget those you show kindness

This Valentine's, in the spirit of love and lasting connections, the Cambridgeshire-based Southern Thailand Elephant Foundation (STEF) is offering its supporters a way to show they care by leaving a gift in their Will which will make a lasting difference for some of the most vulnerable elephants in Southern Thailand.

The charity has chosen Valentine’s Day to announce the launch of the exciting new partnership with FreeWills.co.uk, one of the UK’s leading online will-writing services for charity.

This collaboration offers STEF supporters the opportunity to create their personalised Wills entirely for free. That is an opportunity to leave a legacy gift that honours and supports an animal that is loved by so many – the intelligent and sensitive Asian elephant.

By planning a legacy through FreeWills, at no cost, individuals can ensure that their passion for helping elephants endures for generations, much like the timeless bonds celebrated on Valentine’s Day.

Thanks to FreeWills’ easy-to-use platform, supporters will be able to complete their Will in just 15 minutes, right from the comfort of their own home.

This simple, yet powerful tool, makes it easy for supporters to demonstrate their desire to want to make a difference and secure vital funding for the charity’s important work providing free veterinary care to sick and injured elephants at STEF’s elephant hospital or via the mobile veterinary service in Southern Thailand.

"Valentine’s Day is a time when we celebrate the connections that mean the most to us," said Dr Meredith Anne Smith PhD, Chair, Southern Thailand Elephant Foundation.

"Partnering with FreeWills.co.uk gives our supporters a beautiful way to express their love, not only for each other but also for those beautiful creatures that inspire us. Leaving a legacy gift to help Asian elephants is a truly heartfelt decision that will make a lasting impact on our work. There is a saying that an elephant will never forget those who show kindness to them. Leaving a legacy in your Will means STEF will never forget you”

"Legacy giving is like a match made in heaven," said Carl Christensen, Managing Director of FreeWills.co.uk. "We’re proud to support Southern Thailand Elephant Foundation by offering an accessible, cost-free way for supporters to plan their future and celebrate the enduring power of love through charitable giving."

For more information on how to create your free Will and support Southern Thailand Elephant Foundation, visit https://www.freewills.co.uk/charity/southernthailandelephants or to find out other ways to support STEF then visit www.southernthailandelephants.org.