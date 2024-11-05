Southwest businesses to be celebrated at awards

Hot on the heels of the NatWest Regional Growth Tracker survey, which reveals that output growth in the Southwest has reached a 28-month high, the inaugural Twelve Awards 2024 are set to celebrate the businesses and individuals driving this remarkable progress.

With the shortlist now finalised, tickets are on sale for the black-tie event on 5th December at the Exeter Golf and Country Club.

This first-ever awards event is poised to become a seasonal highlight, bringing together leaders and changemakers from across the Southwest.

The finalists for the twelve categories have been selected, representing everything from kitchen-table start-ups to large enterprises and community champions.

The judging panel comprises highly respected individuals from the local community, each bringing a wealth of knowledge and experience. Their involvement ensures that categories such as Neurodiversity Advocate and Environmental Sustainability are upheld to the highest standards of integrity and excellence.

Vic Williams, founder of the Twelve Awards, said, “We know great things are happening in the Southwest, and the latest data highlights the remarkable growth and resilience of businesses in the region. The Twelve Awards will celebrate not just individual and community achievements, but the broader economic success that’s driving innovation and progress. We are proud to honour those who are at the forefront of this movement.”

He added: “While nominations for the awards are now closed, the team is excited to offer sponsorship opportunities for businesses and individuals who want to be part of the event. Sponsorship packages provide unique benefits, including prominent visibility and recognition before, during, and after the awards night. This is an excellent chance to showcase support for local excellence while engaging with key stakeholders and leaders.”