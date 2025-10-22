Speedy spud sends UK consumers diving for dinner this season

Nemo will be flying off the shelves ahead of the festive period as home cooks perfect their roasties.jpg

THE ultimate roasting potato that shares its name with a much-loved film character is back on supermarket shelves thanks to huge consumer demand.

Nemo, hailed as the market leading roasting potato, has seen a surge in demand since its introduction to UK customers four years ago – thanks to its great appearance and taste and, the fact that it cuts cooking time by 25%.

Since the first trial at selected Tesco stores in 2021, which sold out in just four weeks, the popularity of this unique potato has skyrocketed. Now 1.2 million units of the spud favourite have landed in stores.

Developed by the biggest national potato supplier Branston, the increased demand seen across stores means that 87% more stock will be delivered this season compared to 2024.

Named Nemo because its distinctive pink and white toned stripes are reminiscent of the popular fish from Finding Nemo. The potato is not only unique in appearance but in flavour, outperforming traditional favourites like Maris Piper and King Edward in taste tests.

Lucia Washbrook, sales & marketing director, at Branston, said: “We’re delighted to be scaling up Nemo so that more shoppers can enjoy this fantastic variety. Consumers are increasingly looking for convenience, and Nemo delivers on both taste and practicality. With a reduced cooking time, it’s a potato that not only offers a great eating experience but also meets the needs of busy households.

Customers lead busy lives and are more focused than ever on saving energy at home. By cutting down cooking times for a staple like potatoes, Nemo helps tackle the challenges that matter most to shoppers.

Cooking remains an important part of everyday life—for both nutrition and enjoyment—and Nemo makes it easier to achieve delicious results without spending hours in the kitchen. With its crispy skin and fluffy texture, it’s the ultimate roasting potato. After all, who wouldn’t want perfect roasties on the table in no time?”

The nine-year development programme for Nemo, driven by customer demand, resulted in a potato with a significantly faster cooking time. The Office for National Statistics reported a rise in the actual weekly hours worked in April to June 2025, an upward trend seen since 2020. Combined with more people returning to the office and commuting, on average adults have far less free time for cooking and preparing meals – making time a key factor in meal choice.

To keep pace with the demand, supplying an uplift of 16 times the units of previous years, Branston has been supporting its growers in selecting the right land to deliver the volume. Likewise, factory processes have had to accommodate the high interest, with distribution strategically managed across all three of its sites – Lincoln, Somerset and Perth.

Lucy Moss, Tesco Potato buying manager, at Tesco, said: “The Nemo potato has been popular since it first hit our shelves four years ago, and our customers have shown that they love this tasty variety. As the Nemo season coincides with the colder winter months and the run-up to the festive period, it’s the ideal time to indulge in comfort food that doesn’t take hours to prepare.

“We’ve worked closely with our supplier Branston and its growers to ensure we can continue to deliver a great quality potato, and this year we’ll have more than ever for our customers.”

All regions have shown a strong interest in this unique variety but London took the crown in 2024 with 20% of sales coming from the capital, followed closely by the Midlands with a 16% share. Will there be a new region that can’t get enough of this pretty potato this season?

Nemo will be available in all large Tesco stores and online across the UK.