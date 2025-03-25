Spire Leicester Hospital achieves milestone with first VELYS™ Robotic-Assisted Knee Replacement

Send us your stories - it's easy to do. See our video for details.

Advanced technology designed to enhance precision, improve recovery, and personalised patient care.

Spire Leicester Hospital has successfully performed its first robotic-assisted knee replacement using the VELYS™ Robotic-Assisted Solution – making it the first hospital in Leicestershire to offer this advanced technology, and the third hospital across Spire Healthcare to do so.

This latest innovation reinforces Spire Leicester’s commitment to delivering outstanding patient care through the adoption of cutting-edge surgical techniques. The VELYS™ Robotic-assisted Solution enables greater precision and personalisation during knee replacement surgery – supporting more accurate implant positioning, improved soft tissue protection, and potentially quicker recovery for patients.

The first procedure at Spire Leicester Hospital was carried out by Mr Arijit Ghosh who have welcomed the benefits the VELYS™ system brings to both patients and surgical teams.

Mr Arijit Ghosh, Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon, said, “Robotic-assisted surgery allows us to tailor each knee replacement to the individual patient’s anatomy with exceptional accuracy. This means better outcomes, faster rehabilitation, and ultimately a more confident return to everyday activities for our patients.”

Leicestershire, with a population of over 722,000 people, now has access to the latest robotic technology in joint replacement surgery. The VELYSTM Robotic-assisted Knee Replacement is available to both NHS and private patients, including those with private medical insurance- making advanced surgical technology more accessible to a wider group of patients in the region.

Darren Rogers, Hospital Director at Spire Leicester Hospital, commented, “We are proud to be leading the way in Leicestershire with the introduction of VELYS™. This is an exciting milestone for our hospital and underlines our commitment to investing in technologies that improve patient outcomes and enhance surgical care.”

Spire Leicester continues to grow as a centre of excellence in orthopaedics, offering a full range of treatments for joint, muscle and bone conditions, supported by a multidisciplinary team and modern facilities.