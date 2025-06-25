Spire South Bank Hospital installs 249 solar panels to help achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2030

Pictured: Aerial view of recently installed solar panels at Spire South Bank Hospital

12,155 solar panels have been installed at all 38 Spire hospitals across England, Wales and Scotland. Largest investment in solar technology by a UK independent hospital group. Group carbon savings equivalent to planting 44,000 trees every year.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Spire South Bank Hospital has completed the installation of 249 solar panels as part of a major carbon reduction programme at the hospital. The panels are expected to reduce the overall carbon output of the hospital by 44 tonnes.

The installation is part of a programme across Spire Healthcare to put in place over 12,000 solar panels at all of its 38 hospitals across England, Wales and Scotland this year, backed by an investment of £5.2m.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nationwide, the programme will reduce the hospital estate’s combined annual carbon footprint by approximately 968 tonnes, the equivalent of:

•planting 44,000 trees

•taking 390 medium-sized cars off the road

•flying from London to Sydney almost 200 times.

Spire Healthcare has committed to become carbon neutral by 2030, the first independent sector healthcare provider in the UK to do so.

Another environmental initiative the Worcester-based hospital has undertaken is the installation of electric vehicle charge points on the hospital car park to promote greener travel for patients, colleagues, and consultants.

Dawn Pickrell, Hospital Director at Spire South Bank Hospital, said:“Environmental sustainability is a core component of our strategy, and I’m delighted that we’ve been able to install solar panels here at Spire South Bank Hospital. I’m proud of all my colleagues’ enthusiasm and determination to meet our goal of becoming carbon neutral by the end of 2030.”