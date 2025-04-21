Spring into action: Property expert on why May is the best month of the year to buy or sell a house

Mistoria

May is the best month of the year to buy or sell a house, according to a leading property expert.

Mish Liyanage, the CEO of the Mistoria Group, says there are already “positive signs” that the market is gaining momentum, and he expects to “turbo-charge” in the coming weeks.

History indicates this to be correct.

Last year, May 31, 2024, was the busiest day for property sales in the entire calendar year, according to industry transaction data.

Commenting on why he expects to see a repeat in 2025, property expert Mish said: “That momentum isn’t slowing. This year, market indicators are pointing to a similar surge in demand, especially across the North West and key urban regions.

Spring has always been seen as a season of opportunity for estate agents, buyers, and sellers alike, but May 2025 is forecast to be particularly exciting.

We’re already seeing early signs of increased valuations, elevated buyer enquiries, and multiple-offer scenarios. Spring 2025 is creating a perfect storm for positive movement across the sector.

The Bank of England is also forecast to cut interest rates three more times this year. The general consensus on the financial markets is that the base rate will end 2025 at 3.75 percent, down from 4.5 percent where it is currently lying. This will have a massive positive impact for all buy to let investors.”

Here Mish outlines his five top tips for buyers and for sellers looking to capitalise on the May bounce:

1. Secure Mortgage Pre-Approval Early

In a fast-moving market, being prepared is everything. A mortgage pre-approval gives you clarity on what you can afford—and positions you as a serious buyer in the eyes of agents and sellers. This can be the deciding factor in a competitive bidding environment.

2. Be Ready to Act — But Don’t Skip Due Diligence

The best homes won’t stay on the market for long, especially in hotspot areas like Manchester, Bolton, and Salford. Have your solicitor instructed and surveyor on standby. But remember, don’t compromise on essentials—check EPC ratings, boundary issues, and planning permissions.

3. Think Beyond The Price Tag

Look beyond cosmetic finishes. Consider proximity to schools, transport links, work hubs, and future development potential. The value of a home often lies in its location and lifestyle compatibility as much as its square footage.

4. Stay Flexible on Viewing Times

Be open to short-notice viewings and virtual tours. With demand spiking, waiting a day could mean missing the opportunity. The more accessible you are, the more options you’ll be able to explore.

5. Use a Trusted Local Agent

National portals are great, but a knowledgeable local agent like Mistoria can give you access to off-market or pre-listed homes. Our clients often benefit from early alerts on properties not yet live online.

Top 5 Seller Tips to Capitalise on Spring Demand

1. Maximise Kerb Appeal from the First Glance

First impressions sell homes. Invest a few hours in refreshing your entrance, pressure washing driveways, and adding plants or flowers. It creates an emotional connection from the moment a buyer arrives—or views your listing online.

2. Declutter, Neutralise, and Lighten

Spring is about light and space. Remove heavy furnishings, clean windows, and use mirrors to bounce light around. Consider repainting in neutral tones to allow buyers to imagine their own lives in the home.

3. Time Your Launch Strategically

Timing is everything. Listing in early to mid-May ensures your home is live during peak buyer activity. At Mistoria, we advise clients based on historical click-through rates and seasonal patterns to optimise launch impact.

4. Price Smart – Not Just High

Overpricing can stall momentum. Instead, price competitively to generate interest and possibly spark a bidding war. A strong opening few weeks on the market are crucial, this is when your listing gets the most attention.

5. Prepare All Documentation Upfront

Avoid unnecessary delays by getting EPCs, ID verification, property information forms, and Title Deeds ready from day one. A well-prepared seller can exchange contracts quicker, often a deal-maker in time-sensitive purchases.